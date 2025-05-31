Saturday, May 31, 2025
HomeNews ReportsPakistan violated Indus Water Treaty through cross border terrorism: Says India at International Glaciers’...
Government and PolicyNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan violated Indus Water Treaty through cross border terrorism: Says India at International Glaciers’ meet after Pak PM Sharif accused India of weaponising water

At the first High-Level International Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation in Tajikistan’s Dushanbe, Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said that Pakistan was violating the treaty through terrorism

OpIndia Staff

India has said that Pakistan should stop blaming India for halting the Indus Water Treaty, adding that Pakistan itself is responsible for the same. At the first High-Level International Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation in Tajikistan’s Dushanbe, Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said that Pakistan was violating the treaty through terrorism. Singh said that non-stop cross border terrorism from Pakistan is interfering with the treaty’s implementation.

Addressing the plenary session of the UN conference on glaciers in Tajikistan’s Dushanbe on Friday, Kirti Vardhan Singh said, “We are appalled at the attempt by Pakistan to misuse the forum and to bring in unwarranted references to issues which do not fall within the purview of the forum. We strongly condemned such an attempt.”

The minister said that it is an undeniable fact that there have been fundamental changes in circumstances since the Indus Waters Treaty was signed. Therefore, a reassessment of the treaty’s obligations has become necessary. The changes include technological advancements, demographic changes, climate change and the ongoing threat of cross-border terrorism.

Kirti Vardhan Singh told the gathering that the Indus Water treaty’s preamble states it was concluded in the spirit of goodwill and friendship, and that honouring the treaty in good faith is essential. But, cross border terrorism from Pakistan interferes with implementation of the treaty.

“Pakistan, which itself is in violation of the treaty, should desist from putting the blame of the breach of the treaty on India,” he said.

At the event, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said his country would not allow India to cross the red line by holding the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, accusing India of endangering millions of lives. “India’s unilateral and illegal decision to hold in abeyance the Indus Water Treaty, which governs the sharing of the Indus Basin’s water, is deeply regrettable,” Sharif said.

Alleging that India has weaponised water, the Pakistan PM said, “The world today bears fresh scars from the use of conventional weapons in Gaza that have left deep wounds. As if that were not enough, we are now witnessing an alarming new low — the weaponisation of water.” He also said, “Millions of lives must not be held hostage to narrow political gains, and Pakistan will not allow this. We will never allow the red line to be crossed.”

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

PM Modi unveils ₹300 coin honouring Ahilyabai Holkar, salutes India’s women warriors for heroism in Operation Sindoor

OpIndia Staff -

A timeline of fake promises: How Muhammad Yunus has been keeping elections in Bangladesh at bay to undemocratically hold onto power

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi High Court upholds termination of a Christian Army officer who refused to participate in his regiment’s Puja ceremony citing his faith

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi High Court rejects plea to halt demolition of Pakistani-Hindu refugee camp

ANI -

IndiaAI Mission: India’s Common Compute Capacity reaches 34,333 GPUs with addition of around 16,000 GPUs, 3 more Indigenous Foundation Models selected

OpIndia Staff -

From podium to protest: Who is Megha Vemuri? Indian-American student banned from MIT for her pro-Palestine speech

Anurag -

Busting the brainwashing industry: ‘His Story of Itihaas’ challenges India’s distorted history taught in textbooks and reclaims stolen civilizational memory

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -

A rare confluence of religion, governance, and service, Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar left a mark from Kashi to Kedarnath: An introspection on her 300th birth...

Harish Chandra Srivastava -

UPI rules, ATM withdrawals, Credit Cards, EPFO, Aadhaar updates etc: Here are the key changes set to kick in from June 1

OpIndia Staff -

Maoist leader Basavaraju’s international connections, Turkey’s leftist terror group pays tribute to the terrorist killed by Indian security forces

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com