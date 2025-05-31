India has said that Pakistan should stop blaming India for halting the Indus Water Treaty, adding that Pakistan itself is responsible for the same. At the first High-Level International Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation in Tajikistan’s Dushanbe, Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said that Pakistan was violating the treaty through terrorism. Singh said that non-stop cross border terrorism from Pakistan is interfering with the treaty’s implementation.

Addressing the plenary session of the UN conference on glaciers in Tajikistan’s Dushanbe on Friday, Kirti Vardhan Singh said, “We are appalled at the attempt by Pakistan to misuse the forum and to bring in unwarranted references to issues which do not fall within the purview of the forum. We strongly condemned such an attempt.”

The minister said that it is an undeniable fact that there have been fundamental changes in circumstances since the Indus Waters Treaty was signed. Therefore, a reassessment of the treaty’s obligations has become necessary. The changes include technological advancements, demographic changes, climate change and the ongoing threat of cross-border terrorism.

Kirti Vardhan Singh told the gathering that the Indus Water treaty’s preamble states it was concluded in the spirit of goodwill and friendship, and that honouring the treaty in good faith is essential. But, cross border terrorism from Pakistan interferes with implementation of the treaty.

“Pakistan, which itself is in violation of the treaty, should desist from putting the blame of the breach of the treaty on India,” he said.

At the event, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said his country would not allow India to cross the red line by holding the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, accusing India of endangering millions of lives. “India’s unilateral and illegal decision to hold in abeyance the Indus Water Treaty, which governs the sharing of the Indus Basin’s water, is deeply regrettable,” Sharif said.

Alleging that India has weaponised water, the Pakistan PM said, “The world today bears fresh scars from the use of conventional weapons in Gaza that have left deep wounds. As if that were not enough, we are now witnessing an alarming new low — the weaponisation of water.” He also said, “Millions of lives must not be held hostage to narrow political gains, and Pakistan will not allow this. We will never allow the red line to be crossed.”