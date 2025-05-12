Pakistan is left embarrassed at the global stage after India conducted precision strikes first on Islamic terror camps in the first phase of Operation Sindoor and then military establishments deep inside the country. While Pakistani Armed Forces suffered heavy losses and a clear defeat at the hands of the Indian Forces, their DG ISPR, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary, is having a hard time making the brainwashed Pakistani public believe that somehow Pakistan has secured a ‘victory’ against India by begging for a ceasefire.

Pakistan Army named its counter against India’s Operation Sindoor as Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, meaning an impenetrable wall, after a Quranic verse. During a press conference cum propaganda-recycling event on 11th May, a Pakistani journalist asked DG ISPR about whose idea was it to name Pakistan Army counter operation after a Quranic term.

In response to this, Ahmed Sharif said that Iman, Taqwa, Jihad fi-Sabilillah is the motto of the Pakistan Army. Notably, Iman means faith, Taqwa means fear of Allah, and Jihad fi-Sabilillah means fighting in the path of Allah.

"Jihad. That's what drives us. That's our motto."



DG ISPR during the press conference yesterday.



How has this not received more attention??? pic.twitter.com/5evIyt4FLy — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) May 12, 2025

“Islam is not only a part of our personal beliefs but also a part of our training, faith. Iman, Taqwa, Jihad fi-Sabilillah, that’s what drives us, that’s what is our motto. We have an army chief of staff (Asim Munir) who has a strong belief…This motto tells that Momins (believers/Muslims) who fight in the war of Allah…they are like that steel wall….we acted as a steel wall…”

Chaudhary said even though India effectively penetrated the so-called Bunyan-un-Marsoos and inflicted maximum damage by destroying 11 Pakistani air bases.

The Jihadi rhetoric unleashed by Pakistan’s DG ISPR makes one wonder if there is any difference in the ideology of the Jihadist terrorist organisations Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and its offshoot The Resistance Front. These terror outfits are also driven by the fuel of committing Jihad against Kafirs, especially Hindus and India.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary invoking Jihad is only a reiteration of what India has already been telling the world—Pakistani Army and ISI funds, fosters and shields Islamic terror groups on its soil. It also works in collusion with these jihadist outfits to carry out terrorist attacks against India.

Pakistan Army is uniformed bunch of Jihadis while Pakistani terrorists are Jihadi sans uniform. Interestingly, Pakistan’s DG ISPR invoking Jihad and talking like a spokesperson of Lashkar-e-Taiba instead of a professional army is not surprising. In fact, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary himself is the son of a globally recognised Islamic terrorist.

Chaudhary is the son of a declared terrorist, Sultan Bashiruddin Mahmood. It must be noted that Mahmood was an aide of Osama Bin Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 attack in the US. Just as Pakistan continues to do, it had denied the presence of Laden on Pakistani soil until US forces hunted him down in Abbottabad.

Unsurprisingly, Pakistan’s DG ISPR draws motivation from the ideology of Islamic Jihad since his father, who featured on the list of the UN Security Council’s al-Qaida Sanctions Committee also devoted his life carrying out Jihadi attacks against Kafirs.

How ironic it is that Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary persistently tries to paint Pakistan’s image as that of ‘victim’ of terrorism while his own father was a nuclear scientist turned full-fledged Jihadi terrorist. Mahmood had played a key role in developing Pakistan’s nuclear bombs.

The US found out that Mahmood had exposed his jihadist mindset after he co-founded Ummah Tameer e-Nau (UTN) and met Al-Qaida chief Osama Bin Laden to provide the latter with information about chemical, biological and nuclear weapons. After the 9/11 attacks, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary’s father was registered officially as a terrorist by the UN committee in December 2001.

As per the UNSC’s sanctions committee, Mahmood was proscribed as a terrorist for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of”, “supplying, selling or transferring arms and related materiel to” or “otherwise supporting acts or activities of” Usama [Osama] bin Laden, Al-Qaida and the Taliban.

The Pakistani DG ISPR’s father colluded with various Islamic terror outfits including Al-Qaida and Taliban and wanted to provide the latter with nuclear bombs to destroy the kafirs. Now his son, committed to the same Jihadist cause, although he dons a uniform and has an annoying accent.

No wonder, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary shamelessly passes off Hafiz Abdur Rauf, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, as a preacher and innocent family man. A Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US Treasury Department is just a preacher and an innocent man for Chaudhary, apparently, for him, even his UN-designated terrorist father must also be an innocent family man who is friends with another innocent ‘engineer’ Osama Bin Laden.

While no matter how strong a PR campaign Pakistan Army and government run to claim that Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos was a success, it is but a failed counteroffensive by Pakistani forces which involved targeting Gurudwaras, Hindu temples and the Golden Temple Amritsar and attacking innocent civilians while failing to cause any damage to Indian military establishments. However, the way Pakistani forces responded to India Operation Sindoor, which specifically targeted terror camps, with attacks on Indian civilians, it is clear that although destructible, Pakistani Armed Forces have no qualms in being a Bunyan-un-Marsoos for Jihadi terrorists since Jihad is an inextricable element of their own existence.