On 10th May, Pakistan’s Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, addressed the controversy over a viral image showing a man, later confirmed as Hafiz Abdur Rauf, leading funeral prayers alongside uniformed Pakistan army personnel.

During a press briefing, DG ISPR claimed that Hafiz, who has been named as a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist by Indian officials and media, is just a preacher and innocent family man. To support his claim, DG ISPR showed his ID and ran a video statement by Hafiz himself during the press meet.

In his press briefing, Pakistan's DG ISPR claimed that the viral image of the LeT terrorist at a funeral with other army men is actually an innocent family man and a preacher.



Notably, Hafiz Abdur Rauf is internationally designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US Treasury Department. He was placed on the list for his key role in LeT’s operations and fundraising activities. Despite this, DG ISPR claimed he is an innocent man.

Why the clarification was issued

The statement from DG ISPR came in response to a question asked by Express News journalist Khalid Mahmood, who mentioned that Indian officials and media houses showed a picture of Pakistani military officials offering prayers during a funeral. At the said funeral, Hafiz was seen leading the prayers.

On 8th May, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri accused Pakistan of publicly honouring terrorists. He stated that Pakistan continues to maintain links with leaders of The Resistance Front (TRF), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and offers them state honour. He referred to the viral image of Hafiz leading the funeral prayers as a key example, where military officials were seen standing behind in full uniform. Notably, India released list of op Lashkar and Jaish terrorists killed in the strike. In a releated report, OpIndia had mentioned that the funeral prayers were led by Hafiz.

India’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami, also referred to the same image during an interview. He highlighted that Hafiz, a designated terrorist, was leading funeral prayers while uniformed military officials stood behind, participating in the prayers. He asserted that it was proof of Pakistan’s continued sponsorship of terrorist activities.

National ID revealed matches OFAC designation of terrorist Hafiz Abdur Rauf

Interestingly, DG ISPR publicly displayed Hafiz Abdur Rauf’s national ID card as proof of his innocence. The details, however, including date of birth and national identification number, matched the information listed in the documents from the US Treasury Department and the OFAC Sanctions List.

Source: SS from video by DRM News of Pakistan’s DG ISPR Press Conference

According to the US Treasury Department, Hafiz has been a member of LeT’s senior leadership since at least 1999. He served as the chief of Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), a LeT-linked organisation that carries out relief activities and raises funds. LeT has been using the name FIF since 2009 to evade international pressure, as the terrorist outfit was behind the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Furthermore, Hafiz also served as LeT’s Director of Humanitarian Relief in 2008 and Director of Public Services in 2003 under LeT terrorist Hafiz Muhammad Saeed. In August 2008, Hafiz led an LeT/Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JUD) delegation to assess relief and fundraising activities in Bajaur, Pakistan.

He has also served as a spokesperson for LeT, where he addressed the media and published on LeT’s website. He has created media programmes through FIF to generate support for the terror outfit. In December 2008, he was seen giving an interview on the LeT website, where he detailed welfare activities done to whitewash the crimes of LeT.

Earlier, in August 2003, he told a Pakistani newsweekly that LeT was openly fundraising and conducting relief work despite being officially banned by the Pakistan government.

In mid-2007, he travelled to Peshawar to supervise LeT’s other charitable wing, Idara Khidmat-e-Khalq (IKK), where LeT provided support for victims of floods. In 2004, he presented the annual report of a medical organisation as chief of JUD’s welfare wing.

Notably, these terrorist organisations are often seen conducting welfare activities not only to whitewash their crimes but also to gather public sympathy.

Pakistan’s statement contradicts international designation

Pakistan’s description of Hafiz Abdur Rauf as a civilian preacher directly contradicts his designation by the US government as a senior leader of a banned terrorist outfit. Pakistan tried to discredit Indian allegations; however, it inadvertently confirmed its association with a globally sanctioned terrorist, validating the accusations laid down by Indian officials.