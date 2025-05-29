Around 500 Sikhs have returned to fold of Sikhism as part of a program organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in villages close to the India-Nepal border in the Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh. These individuals had formerly abandoned their faith to become Christians. The Sikh community gathered for this event which took place in Bailaha and Tatarganj villages on the 23rd May.

According to reports, the Hindu outfit carried out an awareness campaign to attract people back to Sikhism by setting up a camp in these villages for two days. The authorities and administration also ensured a strong police presence for security. VHP’s organizational secretary Prince Gaud stated these people were approached in the hamlets near the Nepal border and the significance of Sikhism was conveyed to them.

Afterward, many families willingly chose to return to their roots. The Gurdwara Management Committee successfully reintegrated 160 families into Sikhism through religious initiatives such as Amritpan. Additionally, some persons who were inciting conversions were subjected to social boycotts.

Image via OpIndia Hindi

Concerns regarding conversions have been raised for an extended period in villages such as Bailaha, Tatarganj, Bamanpura Bhagirath and Singhara, located within the Hazara police station area of Pilibhit. Local Sikh organizations have reported that pastors from Nepal, along with few local pastors have encouraged Sikhs to embrace Christianity through financial incentives and ‘faith healing’ gatherings.

The All India Sikh Punjabi Welfare Council asserted that over 3,000 Sikhs have converted in recent years. A list of 160 of these families has been presented to the authorities. Given the seriousness of the situation, the newly appointed District Magistrate Gyanendra Kumar Singh created a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the charges.

The police also filed a case against eight individuals accused of forcing conversion and vandalising agricultural land on the complaint of a Sikh woman named Manjit Kaur. She revealed that her husband had already become a Christian and now there is pressure on her and her children to follow the same. Her kids were also thrashed because she refused to comply.