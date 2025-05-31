PM Modi unveils ₹300 coin honouring Ahilyabai Holkar, salutes India’s women warriors for heroism in Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, to attend the Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Women Empowerment Conclave held at Jamboree Ground. Addressing a massive public gathering, PM Modi paid heartfelt tribute to Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, praising her legacy as a beacon of courage, culture, and compassion.

“Just hearing the name ‘Ahilyabai’ evokes deep reverence,” he said. “Centuries ago, when India was shackled by foreign rule, she not only uplifted her own kingdom but also safeguarded the soul of Bharat — its culture and heritage.”

Modi recalled how Ahilyabai had rebuilt numerous temples across the country, including the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple. “It is my privilege to serve in Kashi, where Lokmata once led monumental works of devotion and development,” he said, pointing out that her statue now stands tall at the Kashi temple complex.

To honor her memory, the Prime Minister unveiled a commemorative postage stamp and a special ₹300 coin featuring her portrait. He also felicitated female artists who have contributed to tribal, folk, and traditional Indian arts with the National Devi Ahilyabai Award.

Operation Sindoor: India’s grit and glory

A major highlight of his speech was the praise for Operation Sindoor, which he described as the most successful counter-terror operation in India’s history. “When terrorists tried to tear apart our society in Pahalgam, our brave forces turned their hideouts into dust,” he declared. “Now, every Indian says — if you fire bullets, you’ll be answered with shells.”

Modi symbolically linked Sindoor — traditionally a sacred mark of strength and devotion in Indian culture — with the operation, calling it a new emblem of India’s courage and feminine power. “Hanuman applies it. We use it in worship. And today, it signifies India’s indomitable spirit.”

The PM especially lauded the fearless contribution of women in uniform. “Even under intense shelling by Pakistan, our brave BSF women stood their ground,” he said. “From classrooms to battlegrounds, India trusts its daughters like never before.”

Whether it’s tackling Maoists or confronting cross-border terror, Modi said, women are now India’s frontline defenders.

Empowering women, the Modi way

A large portion of his speech focused on women’s empowerment. He revealed that the government has pledged to transform 3 crore rural women into Lakhpati Didis — self-made millionaires — and over 1.5 crore have already reached that milestone.

“Our village women, working as ‘Bank Sakhis’ and ‘Insurance Sakhis,’ are bringing financial services to the last mile,” he said. “Earlier, women were kept away from technology. But that’s changing now.”

He highlighted women’s strides in science, medicine, engineering, and aviation — noting that over 100 women scientists and engineers were part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. He also cited the Namo Drone Didi initiative as a game-changer that’s empowering rural women with tech-based livelihoods.

Ahilyabai’s vision, today’s governance

PM Modi emphasized that his government is walking in the footsteps of Ahilyabai Holkar. “Her governance model prioritized the poor and marginalized. She built irrigation canals and supported cottage industries — the very things we are promoting today.”

Quoting the mantra “Nagrik Devo Bhava” (citizens are divine), he said, “In every scheme of ours, women are not just beneficiaries, they are at the core.”

He noted that millions of women have been given home ownership for the first time, and they now play key roles in startups and even India’s space missions.

A celebration led by women, for women

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav echoed the PM’s sentiments, saying the visit was a tribute to Ahilyabai’s ideals, with the government working relentlessly to fulfill her vision of empowered womanhood.

In a symbolic twist, the entire event was organized by women. A female pilot flew PM Modi’s aircraft from Datia to Bhopal. The first trip of the Indore Metro featured only women passengers. From security to stage management, women took charge of every aspect of the event — showcasing true empowerment in action.

Thousands of women, dressed in vibrant sindoori (vermillion-colored) sarees, lined the streets of Bhopal to welcome the PM in a grand roadshow. The tricolor fluttered across the city, while posters celebrating Operation Sindoor adorned the landscape.

As the roadshow culminated at Jamboree Ground, it became clear this was no ordinary political event. It was a resounding celebration of India’s strength — embodied by its women, inspired by Ahilyabai, and led from the front by a government committed to transformation.

PM Modi’s Bhopal visit was more than a rally — it was a statement. A powerful fusion of heritage, valor, and the unstoppable rise of Nari Shakti (woman power) in New India.