Wednesday, May 28, 2025
HomeNews ReportsDid the Railway Minister lie? The truth about regenerative braking explained that Congress supporters...
News Reports
Updated:

Did the Railway Minister lie? The truth about regenerative braking explained that Congress supporters failed to understand

Vaishnaw said, "When the train runs, it draws electricity from the overhead wire. When the brakes are applied, the engine turns into a generator and sends electricity back to the overhead wire. This is the marvel of modern technology.”

OpIndia Staff
Ashwini Vaishnaw explained regenerative braking in India’s D9 locomotive, which Congress supporters mocked without understanding the technology
Congress supporters mocked Ashwini Vaishnaw for explaining regenerative braking technology in the D9 engine

On 26th May, several Congress supporters mocked the Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, claiming he lied about electricity being generated via the braking system of the locomotive engine and transferred back to transmission lines. Vaishnaw, who was talking about regenerative braking in recently launched locomotive engines, was mocked by Congress supporters without understanding the technology.

In a post on X, Amock wrote, “Train takes electricity from wire and when driver apply brakes it sends back that electricity to same wire, Ashwini Vaishnaw. How can someone do such clownery with so much confidence?”

Source: X

Journalist Piyush Rai, who was also unaware of the technology, by choice or by default, wrote, “Still trying to wrap my head around this. Railway minister pulled this off while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on stage.”

Source: X

Another handle, “United with INC”, clearly a Congress supporter, wrote, “Train takes electricity from wire and when driver apply brakes it sends back that electricity to same wire – Ashwini Vaishnaw the reel minister.”

Source: X

Controversial X handle We Dravidians wrote, “The sorry fact is not Ashwini Vaishava trying to mimic Modi’s modulation and phonics, it is him roughly saying ‘The Train gets current from the wire and when the pilot hits the brakes, the Engine sends back the electricity into the wire.’ Ladies and Gentlemen, we are not living with ministers. We are living in a quantum realm where Ashwini Vaishnava is Nikolas Tesla.” Not to forget, the We Dravidians handle is managed by the people who live in the great South India, where technology is apparently in the blood.

Source: X

What Ashwini Vaishnaw said

Speaking at the inauguration of the electric engine factory in Dahod, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted how the plant symbolises modern engineering and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. He explained that the new locomotives are more than just engines — they are “moving computer centres” with no noise, no vibration, and even have air-conditioned cabins and onboard toilets. He also remarked that these engines draw electricity from overhead wires while running and send power back to the same wires through regenerative braking when brakes are applied.

He said, “When the train runs, it draws electricity from the overhead wire. When the brakes are applied, the engine turns into a generator and sends electricity back to the overhead wire. This is the marvel of modern technology.”

India launches D-9 locomotive with regenerative braking, eyes exports

Notably, India has unveiled its first 9000 horsepower (HP) electric locomotive equipped with regenerative braking technology. It marks a major milestone in railway innovation. The engine was dedicated to the nation by PM Modi and has been built in Dahod, Gujarat. The codename of the engine, D9, is short for Dahod-9000.

Manufactured at a Rs 21,405 crore facility, the unit is expected to produce 1,200 locomotives over the next decade, each capable of hauling up to 4,600 tonnes at an average speed of 75 km/h. Indian Railways is eyeing on exporting these engines as well.

What is regenerative braking?

Regenerative braking is a mature and effective technology that transforms a train’s kinetic energy into electrical energy during deceleration. In a conventional dynamic braking system, the energy is typically wasted as heat. However, in the case of regenerative braking, the energy reverses the current in the electric motors, converting them into generators as the train slows down.

The electricity produced is then fed back into the power distribution system, where it can be used to power other trains or station facilities, provided simultaneous demand exists.

This technology is particularly effective in electric trains operating on AC systems, where it can be implemented with minimal additional cost. DC-powered systems face challenges such as low voltage levels and limited ability to return power to the grid, though upgrades can improve their efficiency. Regenerative braking offers significant energy savings, up to 30% in dense urban metro systems and 8–17% in full-stop commuter trains. Freight trains benefit less, recovering only around 5% of energy due to their braking reliance on mechanical systems.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsregenerative braking, D-9 locomotive
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Narrative collapses: Islamists go silent after Meerut Police arrests Mohammad Suhail for molesting a burqa-clad woman

OpIndia Staff -

The ‘Black Tiger’ who saved countless Indian lives: Read the extraordinary life story of India’s greatest ever spy, Ravinder Kaushik aka Pakistani Major Nabi...

Anurag -

‘Operated rape camp, abducted and murdered Hindu Professors, burnt Hindu villages’:Bangladesh SC acquits ‘Razakar’ Azharul Islam, who was earlier handed death penalty for 1971...

OpIndia Staff -

Be proud of ‘Made in India’: PM Modi urges citizens to champion local products and prioritize Indian-made goods

OpIndia Staff -

MP: Muslim man demands conversion and son’s circumcision as precondition for marriage to divorced Hindu woman; threatens to leak obscene videos

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: Woman branded as witch, assaulted by family members for refusing to convert to Christianity and praying to Hindu deities

OpIndia Staff -

7-12 were killed in Samba during Operation Sindoor, including Pakistan Soldiers: DIG BSF shares details

ANI -

The Left is now sacrificing its own women to Islamists, and asking everyone to ignore it, to keep the bogey of ‘Islamophobia’ alive

Ganesh R -

‘Ruining her life’: Bombay HC orders release of student jailed for post criticising Op Sindoor, calling Kashmir “occupied”, and saying “Pakistan Zindabad”

OpIndia Staff -

Racist New Zealand Immigration Minister Erica Stanford faces severe criticism over her offensive comments against Indians

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com