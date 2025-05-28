On 26th May, several Congress supporters mocked the Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, claiming he lied about electricity being generated via the braking system of the locomotive engine and transferred back to transmission lines. Vaishnaw, who was talking about regenerative braking in recently launched locomotive engines, was mocked by Congress supporters without understanding the technology.

In a post on X, Amock wrote, “Train takes electricity from wire and when driver apply brakes it sends back that electricity to same wire, Ashwini Vaishnaw. How can someone do such clownery with so much confidence?”

Source: X

Journalist Piyush Rai, who was also unaware of the technology, by choice or by default, wrote, “Still trying to wrap my head around this. Railway minister pulled this off while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on stage.”

Source: X

Another handle, “United with INC”, clearly a Congress supporter, wrote, “Train takes electricity from wire and when driver apply brakes it sends back that electricity to same wire – Ashwini Vaishnaw the reel minister.”

Source: X

Controversial X handle We Dravidians wrote, “The sorry fact is not Ashwini Vaishava trying to mimic Modi’s modulation and phonics, it is him roughly saying ‘The Train gets current from the wire and when the pilot hits the brakes, the Engine sends back the electricity into the wire.’ Ladies and Gentlemen, we are not living with ministers. We are living in a quantum realm where Ashwini Vaishnava is Nikolas Tesla.” Not to forget, the We Dravidians handle is managed by the people who live in the great South India, where technology is apparently in the blood.

Source: X

What Ashwini Vaishnaw said

Speaking at the inauguration of the electric engine factory in Dahod, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted how the plant symbolises modern engineering and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. He explained that the new locomotives are more than just engines — they are “moving computer centres” with no noise, no vibration, and even have air-conditioned cabins and onboard toilets. He also remarked that these engines draw electricity from overhead wires while running and send power back to the same wires through regenerative braking when brakes are applied.

VIDEO | During the PM event in Dahod, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) says, "When there was the time of steam engine, there used to be a production centre here in Dahod, but it got obsolete, it affected the economy of Dahod, but PM Modi decided to make modern… pic.twitter.com/UFuVGAb0zt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 26, 2025

He said, “When the train runs, it draws electricity from the overhead wire. When the brakes are applied, the engine turns into a generator and sends electricity back to the overhead wire. This is the marvel of modern technology.”

India launches D-9 locomotive with regenerative braking, eyes exports

Notably, India has unveiled its first 9000 horsepower (HP) electric locomotive equipped with regenerative braking technology. It marks a major milestone in railway innovation. The engine was dedicated to the nation by PM Modi and has been built in Dahod, Gujarat. The codename of the engine, D9, is short for Dahod-9000.

Manufactured at a Rs 21,405 crore facility, the unit is expected to produce 1,200 locomotives over the next decade, each capable of hauling up to 4,600 tonnes at an average speed of 75 km/h. Indian Railways is eyeing on exporting these engines as well.

What is regenerative braking?

Regenerative braking is a mature and effective technology that transforms a train’s kinetic energy into electrical energy during deceleration. In a conventional dynamic braking system, the energy is typically wasted as heat. However, in the case of regenerative braking, the energy reverses the current in the electric motors, converting them into generators as the train slows down.

The electricity produced is then fed back into the power distribution system, where it can be used to power other trains or station facilities, provided simultaneous demand exists.

This technology is particularly effective in electric trains operating on AC systems, where it can be implemented with minimal additional cost. DC-powered systems face challenges such as low voltage levels and limited ability to return power to the grid, though upgrades can improve their efficiency. Regenerative braking offers significant energy savings, up to 30% in dense urban metro systems and 8–17% in full-stop commuter trains. Freight trains benefit less, recovering only around 5% of energy due to their braking reliance on mechanical systems.