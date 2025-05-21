Saturday, August 23, 2025
‘I was told to send visuals of Sirsa airbase in exchange for lakhs of rupees’, says Md Tarif who was arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan

OpIndia previously reported that multiple individuals, including the well-known YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, have been arrested on charges of espionage for Pakistan amid the strained relationship between the two neighbouring countries following the Pahalgam terror attack which led to Operation Sindoor.

OpIndia Staff
Image from Hindustan
Image via Hindustan

A man named Mohammad Tarif, who is accused of spying on behalf of Pakistan, was recenty arrested by Haryana Police in a major counterintelligence operation in the Nuh area of Haryana. He is from the village of Kangarka under the jurisdiction of the Taoru police station.

Taoru police have registered a case against three individuals, including two staff members of the Pakistani Embassy, and have launched an investigation. The police are interrogating the offender and have recovered a mobile phone from him.

After being arrested, Tarif confessed that he had visited Pakistan several times and interacted with Pakistani officials, including providing them with SIM cards. Additionally, he admitted to talking to a Pakistani official who sought confidential information from him in exchange for money.

“I went to the Pakistan Embassy in 2018 for my Visa. A Pakistani officer interviewed me. He took my number and said he would tell other details on Phone. He called me after three-four days and said, if you want a visa, give me two new Sims. I bought two new Sims from Nuh, and then I went to that Pakistan Embassy and met that officer. He issued me the Visa after I gave him the Sims,” he stated in a video.

The perpetrator mentioned, “Then I left for Pakistan. When I returned from Pakistan, he again called me. He said that send some people who need a Pakistani Visa then we will distribute the money among us. Then I referred 8-10 people to him for visas. We shared the money among us.”

“He called me in 2024 and said, you have work here; come to the Pakistan embassy. He then introduced me to another officer named Jafar and said I may get transfer soon so get in touch with him. Then Jafar took my number and contacted me after a few days. He also asked me to get two new Sims. Then he called me and said, you have to do something for us and we’ll pay you in lakhs. He asked me to go to Sirsa airbase and click pictures and videos and send them to them,” he disclosed.

Nuh Police have registered charges under the Indian Penal Code, the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and sections related to sedition against the Mohammad Tarif, Pakistani national Asif Baloch, posted at the Pakistan High Commission, and Jafar. The arrested accused has been presented before the court and remanded to police custody for further interrogation.

(With inputs from ANI)

