UP: Afzal Hussain lure a Hindu girl under false pretenses, sexually exploits her and threatens her with ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ fate for refusing to convert to Islam

In the Mirganj area of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district, a Muslim youth named Afzal Hussain trapped a Hindu girl in his love trap by hiding his identity. He introduced himself as ‘Guddu’ and tied a sacred thread (Kalaava) in his hand. The accused visited Hindu temples and pretended to worship so that the girl would trust him.

After entrapping the victim in his lies, the accused sexually exploited the girl for several days. Later, when the girl came to know that he was a Muslim, she tried to distance herself. Following this, the accused Afzal Hussain, started pressuring the girl to convert to Islam and marry him.

Reports say that Afzal was earlier arrested in this case. His parents apologised to the girl and got him released from jail, but as soon as he came out, Afzal again started threatening the girl to convert to Islam or he would do her ‘Sar tan se juda’ (beheading).

After this, the girl has again filed a case against Afzal, alleging ‘love jihad’ in the Mirganj police station. At present, the accused Afzal Hussain is absconding and the police is investigating the case further.