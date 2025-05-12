As India continues to mourn the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack on 22nd April which took the lives 26 Hindu tourists and wounded multiple others, the country has implemented several stringent measures including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and the revocation of visas to citizens of Pakistan to penalize the hostile neighbour. Furthermore, on 7th May, India initiated “Operation Sindoor” aimed at dismantling the terrorist infrastructure in the Islamic Republic and PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir).

India also destroyed Pakistan’s military installations in response to its attempts to assault civilian regions along the border, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, but their sinister agenda was defeated by the Indian defence forces. While India confronted its longstanding foe, another front was opened by malicious elements within the country seeking to destabilize it.

On 11th May, authorities apprehended a minor from Pundag in Ranchi for reportedly posting pro-terrorism content on social media. He admitted to posting objectionable content during questioning. An FIR (First Information Report) has been filed against him at the Pundag police station. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Ranchi MLA CP Singh had alerted the Ranchi police regarding the posts and called for action against the accused.

He stated, “The photographs disseminated by the minor on social media are provocative and have implications for national security. Additionally, they insult the Indian Army. He displayed the flag associated with multiple terrorist groups including Al-Qaeda, Taliban and Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The perpetrator promoted Pakistan’s propaganda of Ghazwa-e-Hind. This act is not merely an act of treason, but also reflects a distinct terrorist mindset.” He highlighted that displaying such flags and posts on social media indicates a troubling mentality.

The lawmaker emphasized that the issue extends beyond a singly young man and underscored the detrimental ideology being propagated among the youth by particular maulanas (clerics) and madrasas. He added that the police should promptly apprehend him and conduct a thorough investigation to determine if he has ties to any major terrorist organization.

“If we do not confront this type of thinking, these intentions and individuals today, they might provoke a serious incident in the future. To ensure the safety of our nation, we must take firm actions immediately,” he declared. The police acted swiftly after the lawmaker’s post became viral. Afterward, a probe was initiated and the perpetrator was arrested.

इस शिकायत पर त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए फ़रहान मलिक को गिरफ़्तार करने पर रांची पुलिस को धन्यवाद। मुझे पूरी उम्मीद है कि रांची पुलिस इस मामले में सख्त और ठोस कानूनी कार्यवाही कर एक मजबूत संदेश देगी। — CP Singh (@bjpcpsingh) May 11, 2025

Living in India but heart beats for Pakistan

Notably, similar occurrences have transpired recently, resulting in the arrest of offenders involved in anti-India activities. Rozan Ali was assaulted after he chanted “Pakistan Zindabad” and even shared AI (artificial intelligence)-generated WhatsApp stories featuring Bollywood actors holding the Pakistani flag. The instance happened in Vidhiyani, located in the Sant Kabeer Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

He wore a T-shirt emblazoned with “Pakistan” and wielded a sword, in one WhatsApp status. He shared these stories shortly after “Operation Sindoor” commenced. He was requested to delete the contentious stories, but he declined which further incited public outrage.

Three Muslim youngsters were captured by police in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh for their support of Pakistan following “Operation Sindoor.” Dilshad had set his profile image to a photograph of a girl waving a Pakistani flag. A complaint was filed against him and he was taken into custody. The slogan “Pakistan Zindabad” was written by Zaid, who works at a salon in Meerut on a Pakistani Instagram post. He defended Pakistan when India attacked terrorist organizations located within the country.

People alerted the police after seeing his Instagram comment and he was caught. Zeeshan, the salon’s owner was also arrested. According to the police, a case was filed at the Civil Lines police station and action had been taken in the matter. Police have recognized ten such social media accounts in Meerut. Authorities stated that they would either take action against all of these accounts or have them deactivated.

20-year-old Zeeshan Qureshi of Sachendi town from Kanpur shared a video on Instagram mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian flag while endorsing Pakistan. He reposted the Pakistani video on Instagram which showcased the country’s flag along with guns. His father, Guddu, owns a butcher store and he works as a barber. He was arrested and and an investigation was initiated by the police. They also began to investigate other individuals who had been in contact with the accused who was under interrogation.

Moeed Khan became furious when a 12-year-old boy named Surjeet was discussing “Operation Sindoor” in Shahjahanpur of Uttar Pradesh and stabbed him, gravely injuring the minor. He also shouted “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans. The event took place in Shahjahanpur’s Powayan neighborhood. He visited the vegetable market and began conversing about the operation with some individuals which provoked the offender who then resorted to verbal abuse.

He then cut the boy’s hand with a knife who was afterward taken to the local hospital for treatment. Another person named Vakil was also reportedly involved in the attack. Moeed Khan also shouted slogans in support of Pakistan after the assault. Subsequently, those present at the scene thrashed Moeed Khan while the other suspect fled the area. Members of Hindu organizations who arrived at the site began a protest in response to the incident. The police apprehended Moeed Khan and began an inquiry.

2 arrested for leaking sensitive to Pakistan

Meanwhile, on 11th May Punjab Police announced that it had captured two individuals, including a woman for engaging in espionage activities connected to a Pakistani diplomat stationed in the Delhi High Commission. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav stated that a suspect was detained on the basis of reliable intelligence after disclosing crucial information about Indian Army movements to a handler headquartered in Pakistan.

The pair has been recognized as 31-year-old Guzala and Yameen Mohamad, from Malerkotla. The authorities have also recovered two mobile phones from them. According to the police, the accused have been identified and is named in the official complaint. The recent development transpired a few days after the Amritsar Rural Police arrested Falaksher Masih and Suraj Masih for leaking sensitive information and photographs concerning army cantonment sites and air bases to the intelligence agency of Pakistan.

The top cop stated that they had been obtaining payments via online transactions in return for giving confidential information. They maintained regular communication with the handler and participated in directing funds to other local operatives according to his directives.

The two and a half front war

“Chinese continued military, economic and diplomatic support poses the threat of coordinated action along the northern and western fronts, which we have to consider in our defence planning. India is ready for a “two-and-a-half front war,” late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat expressed in September 2020 in relation to Pakistan, China and the people who present internal threats to the nation. He repeatedly addressed the 2.5 front war, underscoring the serious dangers that certain elements within India pose, alongside those from Pakistan and China.

“Indian Army is fully ready for a two and a half front war,” he declared earlier in 2017. He asserted that although prepared for a multi-front conflict, there exist effective strategies to mitigate a detrimental situation. “Pakistan is spreading disinformation among the youth of Kashmir with doctored videos and messages. This is further supported by some of the people in the valley who spread it and glamorise the young boys who have joined terrorist organisations,” he voiced and added that “several times during army operations we have to deal with the public face to face and many times women are right there in front of us.”

“We are raising our modernisation issues with the Government of India. The discussions are going well,” he further mentioned. “This is a proxy war and proxy war is a dirty war. It is played in a dirty way. The rules of engagement are there when the adversary comes face-to-face and fights with you. It is a dirty war. That is where innovation comes in. You fight a dirty war with innovations,” he outlined. He explicitly pointed out that certain individuals in India (Jammu and Kashmir) are behaving as puppets of the jihadi state, glorifying terrorism to incite unrest.

Notably, the same sentiment was shared by General MM Naravane who succeeded him as the CDS. He emphasized that the concept of a “two and a half front war” has now become a reality during his annual press conference on 12th January 2022. The two fronts refer to China and Pakistan, while the half front pertains to counter-insurgency efforts.

Whether it involves efforts to incite insurgency within the nation or providing support to Pakistan while residing in India, the army has recognized that the struggle is not solely against external adversaries but also against domestic enemies. This awareness while positive, also underscores the gravity of the situation.

Conclusion

The uncomfortable reality is that there has always been a faction within India that aims to harm it from within. This can be seen through acts of insurgency or declarations that favor hostile nations, driven by religious, ideological, or monetary motivations which consistently challenge India’s stability. As the saying goes, recognizing an open enemy is not difficult, they confront us head-on, making their intentions known and allowing us to prepare for defense.

Conversely, the gravest threat often stems from those who inhabit the country while working against its interests. Recognizing such individuals who feign to be a part of the nation while compromising its interests from within is a complex task. The recent anti-India elements that surfaced after “Operation Sindoor” exemplify this situation.

Their loyalty is rooted in their religious convictions rather than their national identity, which causes them to overlook ethical considerations and even support terrorism under the guise of ideological similarity. They have periodically expressed their malicious loyalties to undermine the nation’s morale, particularly during crucial moments when India requires the steadfast support of its citizens.

General Rawat might no longer be with us, yet his words continue to resonate with the equal intensity of truth and caution. These serve as a preliminary warning for the entire country. The 0.5 war undoubtedly poses a significant challenge for India, akin to those faced with Pakistan and China, if not more severe, and it is expected to escalate in the forthcoming days. Therefore, it is imperative that not only the Indian Army and authorities but the entire nation is prepared to address it effectively.