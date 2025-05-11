Monday, August 4, 2025
Updated:

Punjab: Two individuals arrested for leaking information on Indian army movement to Pakistani handler linked to Pakistan High commission official

Both the accused were in frequent contact with the handler and were involved in channelling funds to other local operatives as per his instructions.

In a significant breakthrough, the Malerkotla Police apprehended two individuals for alleged involvement in espionage activities linked to a Pakistani official posted at the High Commission in New Delhi, said Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) on Sunday.

Acting on the credible intelligence, one of the suspects was arrested for leaking sensitive information regarding the movements of the Indian Army to a Pakistan handler.

The second conduit was identified and taken into custody.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had been receiving payments through online transactions in exchange for classified information, the DGP further stated.

Both the accused were in frequent contact with the handler and were involved in channelling funds to other local operatives as per his instructions.

Two mobile phones have been recovered, and an FIR has been registered.

This operation marks a significant step in dismantling cross-border espionage networks and reinforces our commitment to national security.

Further investigation will be undertaken as per established protocol, with a focus on tracing the financial trail and identifying additional operatives and linkages within the network.

Earlier on April 27, amid the ongoing ‘war against drugs’ in Punjab, the DGP instructed police officials to follow the issued deadline to conclude the ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab’ campaign by May 31 this year.

The DGP said that senior police officials, including the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Commissioner of Police (CP), will have to ensure and take responsibility for a drug-free Punjab.

The instructions were issued to SSPs to make a concrete plan to ensure that every area in the state becomes drug-free. The officials are expected to lay down their plan of action along with the deadline to eliminate drug abuse in Punjab.

If any discrepancy is found in the action plan after the deadline and drugs are discovered, the responsible officer would be punished, the DGP further said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

