During an interview with Senior Advocate and veteran Congressman Kapil Sibal, former union minister Yashwant Sinha accused the Modi government of orchestrating India’s military response to Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack as an election gimmick ahead of upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Absolving Pakistan, Sinha, an Ex-Foreign Minister and former BJP leader, linked the timing of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists attacks in the country with elections.

He said that the Pulwama terrorist attack was followed by 2019 general elections and now after the Pahalgam terror attack, the Bihar assembly elections are approaching.

Sinha, a former bureaucrat who joined TMC after leaving BJP in 2018, accused the Modi government of using national security issues for electoral gains, and said that PM Modi sought votes in the name of the Pulwama and Uri terrorist attacks. He said that the government lacks accountability as it did not answer any questions relating to the Pulwama and Uri terrorist attacks. “No details regarding the Pulwama terrorist attack were disclosed and, similarly, the details of Pahalgam terror attack will not be disclosed,” Sinha claimed. Attacking PM Modi, Sinha said that PM Modi cannot handle a press conference. He said that PM Modi never addresses a press conference because he cannot speak without the help of a teleprompter.

People do not understand the meaning of ‘trillion’: Sinha

Sinha lashed out at the Modi government ridiculing its vision of making India a $5 trillion economy by saying that people in his old constituency do not even understand the meaning of the word ‘trillion’. Nodding in agreement with Sinha, Sibal also rejected the idea of a $5 trillion economy saying it made no sense without an increase in per capita income of the country which the government has failed to achieve. “They (Modi government) are experts at showing people false dreams,” said Sinha.

Current Foreign Minister is “a glorified foreign secretary”: Sinha

Sinha, an Ex-Foreign Minister, launched a scathing attack on Modi govenment regarding India’s foreign policy. Alleging that PM Modi has personalised the foreign policy,Sinha termed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar, “a glorified foreign secretary”. “Modiji has taken the control of foreign policy entirely in his hands,” Sinha alleged.

Taking a dig at PM Modi’s foreign trips, Sinha termed them futile. Don’t know how many countires he (PM Modi) has been to. I think except Timbaktoo, he has travelled to every country in the world. This has cost so much money and yielded no results,” said, Sinha pointing out that no country joined India in abstaining from voting on Pakistan loan request at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Notably, member countries at the IMF do not have one vote each, and the voting powers reflect the economic size of each member. Thus, countries like the US, which has historically leaned towards Pakistan, enjoy a disproportionately high voting share. Further mocking India’s foreign policy, both Sinha and Sibal laughingly said that only Tiwan,Taliban and Israel have supported India.

Sibal credited Sinha for taking forward US-India strategic partnership during his tenure as the Foreign Minister and said that this ultimately resulted in the removal of the US sanctions on India’s nuclear program. Sinha, who left the BJP in 2018, also drew a comparison between the old and the new BJP saying that the old BJP was not communal while the new BJP divides and rules.

Statehood of Kashmir should be restored: Sinha

Speaking on the issue of Kashmir, Sinha held the Modi government responsible for alienating the people of Kashmir and said that the statehood of Kashmir should be restored by reintroducing Article 370. It is the to be noted that the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution was uphled by a Consitution bench of the Supreme Court of India.