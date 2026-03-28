Ram Navami celebrations in the country have come under attack in various areas in the past couple of days. Several incidents of stone and brick pelting by Islamists on Ram Navami processions and devotees have come to light in multiple states, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and West Bengal. Many civilians as well as policemen sustained injuries in the attacks. Here are some of the incidents of violence during Ram Navami processions:

West Bengal: Communal clashes during Ram Navami procession in Murshidabad

An incident of stone-pelting, violence and vandalism during a Ram Navami procession was reported in the Raghunathganj area of Murshidabad on Friday (27th March). The attack was reportedly triggered by the music playing in the procession. As the procession headed towards Mackenzie Park in Raghunathganj, an argument broke out between Hindu devotees and local Muslims, which resulted in the violence. At least 12 people were arrested by the polie and prohibitory orders were issued to maintain law and order.

Subsequently, communal clashes erupted again in the Jangipur area of Murshidabad, West Bengal, when a Ram Navami procession was passing through the area. As the procession reached the Phultala intersection in Jangipur, several Islamists started hurling stones and bricks at it. This led to violent clashes and the market shutdown.

Upon receiving information about the clashes, a heavy police force, accompanied by central forces, rushed to the scene. The security personnel resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd. Security personnel were deployed in the area to maintain peace in the area.

Speaking to the media after the incident, DIG Murshidabad Ajit Singh said that teams of police have been formed to carry out raids. He said that the miscreants involved in the attack will be identified through CCTV footage, and strict action will be taken against them.

#WATCH | DIG Murshidabad Ajit Singh Yadav says, "An incident occurred here during Ram Navami procession. We have deployed more forces and senior officers. Situation is under control…But we have formed our raid teams. Raids are being carried out in various locations. CRPF and… https://t.co/6xF6nBZCo5 pic.twitter.com/dyXVby9GRE — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2026

Jharkhand: Stone pelting on Ram Navami procession in Dhanbad

Some people from the Muslim community pelted stones at a Ram Navami procession on Friday (27th March) in the Bhikrajpur area of the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand. At least six people were injured in the stone-pelting. According to police, the stone-pelting started after an argument between two teenagers from the Hindu and the Muslim community escalated.

Teams of police and additional security forces immediately reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Deputy Commissioner Dhanbad, Aditya Ranjan, said teams of police are patrolling in the area and that stringent action would be taken against the culprits.

“Today, after the disturbances during the Ram Navami procession in Bhikhrajpur, I visited the area late at night. The administration swiftly took action to control the situation and deployed additional security forces. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and strict action will be taken against the anti-social elements involved in the disturbances. The situation is currently normal, police patrolling continues in the area, and an appeal has been made to the people to maintain peace,” DC Dhanbad said in an X post after the incident.

आज भिखराजपुर में रामनवमी जुलूस के दौरान हुए उपद्रव के बाद देर रात क्षेत्र का दौरा किया। प्रशासन ने त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए स्थिति को नियंत्रित कर अतिरिक्त सुरक्षा बल तैनात किया। घटना की जांच जारी है, उपद्रव में शामिल असामाजिक तत्वों की पहचान कर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। फिलहाल… pic.twitter.com/qhzI1ixEVd — DC Dhanbad (@dc_dhanbad) March 27, 2026

Six people were arrested by the police in connection with the violence, and prohibitory orders were issued in the area. The police are interrogating the arrestee, and an investigation into the matter is underway.

Rajasthan: Stone pelting on Ram Navami procession in Jodhpur

An incident of stone pelting on a Ram Navami procession in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. According to locals, some bike-born intoxicated men from the Muslim community hit some devotees, including women, in the procession. This led to a heated argument between the devotees and the men, and soon the argument escalated to violence and stone pelting between the two groups. The police arrived at the scene and controlled the situation. The police detained some of the people involved in the violence. An investigation is going on into the matter.

Other similar incidents of attacks on the Ram Navami processions

Similar incidents of attacks on Ram Navami processions happened in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar and Mumbai, Jharkhand’s Garhwa, and parts of Bihar. In Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, a Ram Navami procession was attacked with stones and bricks by Islamists around 4:00 pm on Thursday (26th March) as it reached a mosque situated at Sayyad Baba Chowk in Srirampur city. Several devotees were injured in the attack, and an FIR was registered.

In Mumbai, Maharashtra, Hindu devotees putting up flags to welcome a Ram Navami procession were attacked near a mosque in the Malvani (Malad) area. Videos of the incident went viral on social media. Police intervened and erected barricades to prevent further clashes. A complaint was filed by Hindu devotees against the attackers.

In a similar incident, Islamists pelted stones at a Ram Navami procession in the Garhwa district of Jharkhand on Thursday evening (26th March). Some members of the Muslim community blocked the procession near the Kauakhoh Shiv Chabutra and pelted stones. A few incidents of communal tensions flaring up during the Ram Navami procession were also reported in some areas of Bihar, after which the police ramped up the security.