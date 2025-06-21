The Congress-led Karnataka government faces a monumental corruption scandal after a leaked audio recording featuring senior Congress MLA B.R. Patil revealed explosive allegations of systematic bribery in the allocation of state housing schemes, triggering fierce condemnation from BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla and opposition leaders.

Audio Exposes “Pay-to-Get” Housing Scheme

In the viral audio clip, authenticated by BR Patil himself, the Aland MLA is heard confronting Sarfaraz Khan—personal assistant to Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan—about rampant corruption within the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited. Patil alleges officials deliberately ignored legitimate beneficiary recommendations from elected representatives, instead allocating houses to applicants who paid bribes. “Is this a business where only those who pay get houses?” Patil demands in the recording, citing specific irregularities in 950 houses across Aland, Afzalpur, and Hosapete constituencies. He shockingly warns, “If I open my mouth, the government will be shaken”. Patil later confirmed to media that officials demanded ₹25,000 per house allotment, branding the scam as widespread.

BJP’s Scathing Attack: “Khatakhat Jhoot & Loot Model

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a blistering assault on the Congress government, linking the housing scam to a broader pattern of corruption. “Congress has only given Karnataka a khatakhat jhoot and loot model. First, false guarantees, now looting with both hands MUDA scam, liquor scam, rice scam, and now selling houses meant for the poorest,” Poonawalla declared.

He demanded an immediate CBI or judicial probe, stressing that the allegations originated from the ruling party’s own MLA, not the opposition. Poonawalla further lambasted the government’s recent withdrawal of general consent for CBI investigations, calling it the act of a “professional thief” aimed at shielding corruption.

Government in Damage Control Mode

Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan ordered an internal inquiry following the leak, while Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar claimed ignorance of the allegations. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, already embroiled in the MUDA land scam probe , faces mounting pressure. Opposition Leader R. Ashok demanded Khan’s resignation, while JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy asserted corruption was “continuous” across departments.

Political Fallout and Demands

The scandal strikes at Congress’s anti-corruption image, having previously accused the prior BJP government of “40% commission.” With Patil’s audio corroborating earlier claims by Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayaraddi that Karnataka is “number one in corruption,” the BJP has intensified calls for a High Court-monitored probe and Housing Minister Khan’s resignation.