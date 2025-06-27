A UK F-35B aircraft is currently awaiting repairs at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after experiencing an engineering issue, a British High Commission spokesperson confirmed.

“A UK F-35B aircraft is awaiting repairs at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after developing an engineering issue. The UK has accepted an offer to move the aircraft to the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul facility at the airport. The aircraft will be moved to the hangar once UK engineering teams arrive with specialist equipment, thereby ensuring there is minimal disruption to scheduled maintenance of other aircraft,” the spokesperson said.

The aircraft is expected to return to active service after the necessary repairs and safety checks are completed. In a statement, the British High Commission added, “Ground teams continue to work closely with Indian authorities to ensure safety and security precautions are observed. We thank the Indian authorities and Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for their continued support.”

British authorities on Thursday expressed gratitude to India following the emergency landing of the British F-35B fighter jet at Thiruvananthapuram airport nearly a fortnight ago. “We are working to repair the UK F-35B at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport as quickly as possible. We thank the Indian Authorities for their continued support,” the spokesperson said.

The UK aircraft was unable to return to UK Aircraft Carrier HMS Prince of Wales due to adverse weather conditions. Prioritising safety, the aircraft diverted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in India, where it landed safely.

While on the ground, the aircraft developed an engineering issue that precluded its return to the Carrier. Engineers from HMS Prince of Wales assessed the situation and determined that assistance from a UK-based engineering team was required.

According to the UK High Commission, the aircraft will be relocated to a space in the maintenance repair and overhaul facility hangar once the necessary equipment and personnel arrive.

Throughout this diversion incident, the UK has worked in close coordination with Indian authorities. “Throughout this diversion incident, we have worked closely with all Indian authorities, including the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Thiruvananthapuram International Airport and are extremely grateful for their support,” the High Commission said.

The statement further highlighted the continued security and organisational support provided by India, underlining the growing cooperation and strong relationship between the armed forces of both nations.

Earlier, the Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed that a British Royal Navy F-35B fighter jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport on the night of June 14.

In a post on X, the IAF stated, “A Royal Navy F-35B fighter recovered off an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on the night of 14 June 25. Operating from UK Aircraft Carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, it was undertaking routine flying outside Indian ADIZ with Thiruvananthapuram earmarked as the emergency recovery airfield.”

“On having declared a diversion off an emergency, the F-35B was detected and identified by the IAF’s IACCS network and cleared for the recovery. IAF is providing all necessary support for the rectification and subsequent return of the aircraft,” the IAF added.

