A video of Canada’s York Regional Police officials dancing to Punjabi songs has sparked criticism on social media. Several Canadian X users are trolling the York Police for prioritising dancing and merrymaking even as incidents of shooting and carjackings have skyrocketed in the area.

Sharing an undated video of York Regional Police officials dancing to a Punjabi song at a public event, an X user wrote, “York Region saw a 92% rise in shootings and 106% increase in carjackings. Meanwhile York Regional Police: .”

Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman said, “In India it would be very strange for the municipal police to dance to Bollywood songs, but in Canada public humiliation of people sworn to serve and protect us is the norm.”

Meanwhile, another Canadian X user wrote, “York Regional Police! Is there any respectable profession left in Canada?”

York Region has seen a 92% surge in shootings and a 106% jump in carjackings over the past year.



Notably, as per local media reports from last year, York Region was recorded 106 per cent increase in carjackings, 92 per cent increase in shootings. Till August 2024, 15 homicides, 46 shootings and 64 reported carjacking incidents were reported.