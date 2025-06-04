Wednesday, June 4, 2025
HomeNews ReportsCanada: York Regional Police gets trolled for dancing to Punjabi song, netizens ask “is...
News ReportsSocial MediaWorld
Updated:

Canada: York Regional Police gets trolled for dancing to Punjabi song, netizens ask “is there any respectable profession left in Canada”

An X user wrote, “York Region saw a 92% rise in shootings and 106% increase in carjackings. Meanwhile York Regional Police"

OpIndia Staff

A video of Canada’s York Regional Police officials dancing to Punjabi songs has sparked criticism on social media. Several Canadian X users are trolling the York Police for prioritising dancing and merrymaking even as incidents of shooting and carjackings have skyrocketed in the area.

Sharing an undated video of York Regional Police officials dancing to a Punjabi song at a public event, an X user wrote, “York Region saw a 92% rise in shootings and 106% increase in carjackings. Meanwhile York Regional Police: .”

Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman said, “In India it would be very strange for the municipal police to dance to Bollywood songs, but in Canada public humiliation of people sworn to serve and protect us is the norm.”

Meanwhile, another Canadian X user wrote, “York Regional Police! Is there any respectable profession left in Canada?”

Notably, as per local media reports from last year, York Region was recorded 106 per cent increase in carjackings, 92 per cent increase in shootings. Till August 2024, 15 homicides, 46 shootings and 64 reported carjacking incidents were reported.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Population census including caste enumeration to begin on 1st May 2027, to be conducted in two phases

Raju Das -

Supreme Court dismisses Waqf Board’s claim over Gurdwara in Delhi, asks to voluntarily renounce claim as a religious structure is already functioning

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Baba Jaan rapes and murders an 80-year old woman, robs victim’s money and jewellery, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Flood rescue operations across Northeast: Indian Army, Air Force and NDRF lead ‘Operation Jal Rahat-II’ in Manipur, Assam, Sikkim and Arunachal

OpIndia Staff -

India vehemently opposes any financing support by Asian Development Bank to Pakistan, cites potential misuse for military expenditure

ANI -

Pakistani media uses Rahul Gandhi’s comments to amplify propaganda that India surrendered to Pakistan on Trump’s mediation

OpIndia Staff -

Humanities professor at IITB faces backlash for far-left activism: How India’s elite technical institutes are becoming breeding grounds for Marxist-Leftwing ideology

Jinit Jain -

Ujjain love jihad: Kurban claims to be Rohit to trap girl, sexually exploits her for 8 years, forces her to convert and assaults her...

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court rejects plea by Nandini Sundar and Ramachandra Guha challenging Chhattisgarh’s anti-Naxal law, says it does not violate judgement banning Salwa Judum

OpIndia Staff -

Morocco, with 99% Muslim population, bans animal slaughter on Bakrid – Read why King Mohammed VI has taken this unprecedented step

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com