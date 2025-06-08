Days after 11 people lost their lives in a stampede during the Karnataka government-sponsored RCB felicitation event, it has now come to light that the police objected to holding the event at the Karnataka Vidhan Soudha.

The Congress government in the State wanted to capitalise on RCB’s victory in the 2025 IPL tournament. Two events were planned for this purpose. One was held at the Chinnaswamy stadium while the other was organised at the grand stairs of Karnataka Vidhan Soudha.

It must be mentioned that the Congress government approved holding the event at the Legislative Assembly on 4th June this year. According to India Today, the organisers were asked to pay a sanitation fee of ₹10000, a refundable deposit of ₹15 lakhs and take responsibility for any damage caused.

The government had prohibited use of plastic, gas cylinders, and drones at the site. It had directed organisers to coordinate with Public Works Department, police, BBMP, Fire Services and Health Department for smooth conduct of the event at the Vidhan Soudha.

It has now transpired that the Vidhana Soudha’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) MN Karibasavana Gowda had objected to conducting the RCB felicitation ceremony at the grand stairs of Karnataka Vidhan Soudha.

According to a report by NDTV, the DCP had highlighted security challenges, staff shortage at the Vidhan Soudha’s security wing, insufficent time for preparatory measures and lack of CCTV at the vital installation.

n a letter to the Congress government on 4th June, Gowda stated, “As the Royal Challengers Bangalore team has a large fan following across the country, holding the felicitation at the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha may attract lakhs of cricket fans, potentially creating security challenges due to a shortage of officers/staff in the Vidhana Soudha security wing.”

“The event is to be held at 4:00 PM on 04.06.2025. There is a high chance that Secretariat officers/staff may bring their family members to the venue. Therefore, it is requested that orders be issued prohibiting staff from bringing families and declaring an afternoon holiday for Secretariat staff on the said date. Further, they should be instructed not to attend the event venue,” the DCP pointed out.

He highlighted, “Coordination with the Law & Order and Traffic Police departments is essential for such a large-scale event, and the current time frame seems inadequate for full preparedness. All online and offline passes for public entry to Vidhana Soudha be completely restricted on that day.”

“Organisers should be informed to make the stage available for inspection at least two hours in advance. As electrical equipment will be used at the event, a fitness certificate must be obtained from the concerned PWD (Electrical) Assistant Executive Engineer. A formal letter should be sent to them for this purpose,” he added.

The DCP concluded his letter by pointing out that damage to Vidhan Soudha, a heritage building, must be prevented at all costs and the decision of the government should be final.

The RCB felicitation event was carried out both at the Vidhan Soudha and at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where 11 people died in a stampede outside the facility. But this did not stop the celebration of the Karnataka Congress government.