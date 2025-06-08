Sunday, June 8, 2025
Updated:

Goa CM Pramod Sawant assures that Medical College CMO won’t be suspended after health minister’s suspension order triggers protests and outrage: Here is what happened

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane visited the Goa Medical College on Saturday, after a woman was denied a vitamin injection at the casualty, and he suspended CMO Dr Rudresh Kurtikar on the spot, triggering massive protest

OpIndia Staff
Images via X

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant assured on Saturday (8th June) that Dr Rudresh Kurtikar, Casualty Medical Officer (CMO) at Goa Medical College, will not be suspended after an immediate suspension was ordered against him by the state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. The Chief Minister wrote on X that he reviewed the issue at Goa Medical College and held discussions with the Health Minister, adding that Dr Kurtikar will not be suspended.

What was the incindent

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane visited the Goa Medical College on Saturday for an inspection after a complaint was filed against CMO Dr Kurtikar alleging that he refused an injection to a patient who visited the casualty ward of the hospital. On reaching the hospital, Rane lashed out at Dr Kurtikar, scolded and humiliated him in front of hospital staff and the people present there and ordered his immediate suspension.

“You learn to control your tongue. You are a doctor. Don’t force me to act. Put your hands out [of the pocket] when you are standing in front of me. I generally don’t lose my cool, but you have to behave yourself. However loaded [burdened] you are, you will talk properly to the patients and guide the patients…Remove the mask when I am speaking to you,” Rane said shouting at the CMO and refusing to let him speak. “These doctors don’t understand. Unless you understand…you are here to serve humanity. You are not here with your bloody ego,” Rane said.

Rane asked the Medical Superintendent present on the spot to immediately relieve the CMO from his duties while threatening the latter that he would not be reinstated as long as he remained the Health Minister.

Video triggers outrage, doctors protest

A video of the incident went viral on social media drawing widespread criticism towards the manner in which the Health Minister interacted with the CMO. It is being reported that the woman who was refused the injection is a relative of the minister. Moreover, she came for a vitamin injection which can be taken at pharmacies or at the OPD, and it does not require visit to the emergency section of a hospital. These facts intensified the outrage against the minister.

Goa Association of Resident Doctors issued a statement conemning the minister’s actions, saying that the “Casualty Medical Officer was subjected to shocking public humiliation, followed by an arbitrary suspension.” They further added, “The act of recording this distressing episode and disseminating it to the media constitutes a grave insult to the entire medical fraternity.”

The association demanded immediate revocation of the suspension order and a fair inquiry, a public apology from minister Rane, and end to VIP culture. GARD stated that if their demands are not met in 48 hours, they will escalate their protest.

Condemning the incident, the Goa branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said that it was “deeply disturbed” and “profoundly disturbed” by the incident, terming it as “an emotional assault” the CMO. “We strongly condemn this arbitrary and high-handed behaviour that has humilated and victimised a dedicated medical professional in full view of the public and media,” the IMA Goa state president, Dr Dattaram Dessai said in a press note demanding the CMO’s reinstatement. The association said that the grievance should have been addressed through “a fair, transparent, and structured enquiry”.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) also expressed “deep anguish and unflinching condemnation” over the mistreatment of the CMO by the Health Minister. “Such abuse of power undermines medical ethics & patient care. We demand immediate apology, independent probe, and zero tolerance for VIP overreach!” the association wrote on X.

The association wrote a letter to the CM Sawant placing their demands, including a public apology by the Health Minister, an independent inquiry into the misuse of authority and harassment of on-duty doctors, and enactment of a “zero-tolerance policy against VIP bullying”.

Minister refuses apology, says his tone and words could have been better

After receiving backlash for his behaviour, the Health Minister posted on X claiming that he acted in defence of a helpless, elderly woman. later said that his “tone and words could have been more measured”. “I’m not above reflection or criticism. I take full responsibility for how I communicated and I assure you, such an approach will not be repeated,” Rane wrote on X.

Refusing to offer an apology, Rane added, “However, what I will not apologise for is standing up for a patient who was denied care. Doctors hold a noble position in society, and most of them at GMC serve with great dedication. But when arrogance seeps into duty, when compassion is replaced with indifference, it is my responsibility to take action.”

Rane also posted what was narrated by the family of the woman denied the injection, which says that she has been taking the injection at the OPD, but went to the Casualty yesterdat because the OPD was closed for Eid. As per the statement, the CMO told her that Casualty is not for injecitons, and asked her to go to urban health centre.

