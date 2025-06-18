Amid speculation over Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s meeting with US President Donald Trump amid Iran’s conflict with Israel, a senior Iranian diplomat has hoped that Pakistan airspace and airbases will not be used for operations against his country.

In an interview with ANI, Iranian Deputy Chief of Mission in India, Mohammad Javad Hosseini answered queries on a range of issues and said his country has not talked of mediation and has called upon the international community to stop “aggression” by Israel as it is not beneficial to anyone.

He hoped the United States will not enter the conflict because it would “not benefit” any of the players in the region.

“I hope it would not use this one,” Hosseini said when asked about Asim Munir’s meeting with Trump and the possibility that Pakistan airspace and airbases could be used for operations against Iran.

“The truth is that since June 13, we were attacked by the Israeli regime in an aggression which is a flagrant violation of international law and a violation of the sovereignty of an independent state. It was highly expected that the free nations would condemn such aggression, a blatant international law violation. We are in a position to defend our people, our government, our country in the best way. We have shown that we are able and we will continue because we are under attack and we have to defend,” he said.

Hosseini said his country’s retaliatory action is based on self-defence, which is enshrined in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, “which gives us this power to defend our people”.

“The Israeli government and the Israeli officials officially announced some threats against Iranian high-ranking officials. They assassinated some of the Iranian military officials, which is totally against any regulations,” he said.

He also referred to Iran cancelling next round of nuclear talks with the United States amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

“We were at the negotiating table. It was America that gave the green light to the Israelis to have these military attacks against Iran. They have made a lot of accusations, but there was no proof… We are still at the negotiation table, but nobody can force us to do whatever they want. They cannot tell us to stop or continue the war, or defend ourselves. We hope that America doesn’t enter into this conflict because it would be to the benefit of none of the players in the region,” Hosseini said.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said “we” now have “complete and total control of the skies over Iran” and “we know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding”.

“We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran,” Trump wrote on his social media ‘Truth Social’.”

“Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American-made, conceived, and manufactured ‘stuff.’ Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA,” he said in a post.

“We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin,” he added.

Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear targets, prompting retaliatory attacks from Tehran.

Trump has been vocal in his support for Israel, emphasising that Iran cannot be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

Earlier, speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump emphasised the need for a “real end” to the conflict, arguing it’s better than a ceasefire while also suggesting that giving up entirely on negotiating is a possibility.

Trump said, “an end, a real end, not a ceasefire. An end. Or giving entirely. That’s OK, too.”

“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. It’s very simple — you don’t have to go to too deep into it. They just can’t have a nuclear weapon,” he added.

Trump said that he expects the next 48 hours will reveal more about whether Israel plans to slow down or accelerate its attacks on Iran, as per CNN.

“You’re going to find out. Nobody’s slowed up so far,” Trump said.

Trump left the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Canada, after Monday night’s dinner, citing the need to attend to pressing matters in the Middle East.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Wednesday warned Israel and said that the “Zionist regime made a grave mistake” and will face the consequences of its actions.

“Our nation will not forsake the blood of their martyrs, nor will they remain silent in the face of violations of their airspace,” Iran’s First International News Network reported Khamenei’s statement.

Iran “will stand firm against an imposed war, just as it will stand firm against an imposed peace”, the supreme leader said in a televised address reported by the Tasnim news agency.

“This nation will not surrender to anyone in the face of imposition,” he said.

Khamenei also pointed to statements made by Trump, saying those who know Iran and its history “know that Iranians do not answer well to the language of threat”.

“And the Americans should know that any US military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable consequences,” he stated.

Earlier in the day, he also said that Tehran will harshly retaliate against Israel’s attacks as aerial attacks between the two nations continued overnight, marking the sixth day of the war.”

We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime. We will show the Zionists no mercy,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wrote in English on X.

Meanwhile, the Iranian armed forces chief warned of imminent “punitive operations” against Israel.”

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces: The operations carried out so far have been a warning for deterrence, and punitive operations will be forthcoming,” IRNA News Agency posted on X.

