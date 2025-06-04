In the case involving a Pakistani spy named Shakur Khan, the police is facing difficulties in investigating Khan, meanwhile, new details have emerged in the matter. It has come to light that former Rajasthan cabinet minister Saleh Mohammad always used to talk about Shakur Khan going to Pakistan. Also, Shakur had brought gift for Saleh from Pakistan.

Former Congress minister Saleh Mohammad’s personal assistant Shakur Khan was arrested by the police on 28th May 2025 on charges of spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI. He was a government employee in the employment office of Jaisalmer. Saleh Mohammad was a cabinet minister in the Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan.

According to media reports, during police interrogation, Shakur Khan often makes excuses of high blood pressure or some other issue or sometimes he claims that he fell asleep during the interrogation.

The police investigation has also revealed that some other people from Jaisalmer had also gone to Pakistan along with Shakur Khan. The investigating agencies are trying to find out about those people.

Saleh Mohammed knew about Shakur Khan’s Pakistan visit

Shakur Khan is a resident of Dhani in Jaisalmer. Congress leader Saleh Mohammad is also from the same village. During interrogation, Shakur Khan told the police that Congress leader and former cabinet minister Saleh Mohammad always knew about his visit to Pakistan. On one such occasion, Shakur was even given financial help from Saleh’s office to go to Pakistan.

The investigating agencies have found multiple important evidences against Shakur Khan for spying on the country. Despite being a government employee, Shakoor had visited Pakistan several times without informing the government. Apart from this, Shakur used to share confidential information with Pakistan’s ISI agents in the areas adjoining the border.

Shakur was friends with Pakistan High Commission official Danish-ur-Rahim

Some media reports say that Shakur Khan confessed to being friends with Danish ur Rahim, who was an officer in the Pakistani High Commission and was also spying on India for ISI. After this, the Indian government declared him ‘persona non grata’ i.e. person unwanted for the country and sent him back to Pakistan.

Shakur’s mobile phone data was also recovered. When the investigating agencies questioned him about the chats and other records included in this data, Shakur remained silent.

As reported earlier, Shakur Khan was arrested from Jaisalmer. After confirmation of his spying for Pakistan, the security agencies arrested him and presented him in the court on 3rd June 2025. The court has given permission to the investigating agencies to take Shakoor on 7-day remand.