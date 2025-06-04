In a disturbing incident in Srinivasapura town in the Kola district of Karnataka, an 80-year-old woman was found raped and murdered on Monday (2nd June). Police have arrested a 37-year-old man named Baba Jaan, a resident of Gaffar Khan Mohalla in Srinivasapura, in connection with the crime. He also robbed ₹15,000 from the victim. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody, as per reports.

Victim had gone to visit a church

Police found the dumped body of the octagenarian at a garage near an open field on Mulbagal Road in Srinivasapura. A preliminary investigation revealed that she was raped before being killed.

The victim had reportedly left home a couple of days ago. She had told her family that she was going to visit the church at Srinivasapura. After staying in Srinivasapura for two days, she was leaving for home on Monday. The accused met her when she was waiting for a bus.

Accused confessed to committing the crime

Before targeting her, the accused first ensured that she was alone by talking to her. He then lifted her and took her to an isolated place where he raped her before strangling her to death. He also robbed Rs 15,000 from her bag.

The accused was identified by the police after examining the CCTV footage from a nearby shop in which he was seen lifting the victim and rushing away with her. The accused was reportedly nabbed when he visited the crime scene after the committing the crime. He later confessed that he committed the crime to rob the victim’s money and jewellery.