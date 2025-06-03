At a time when India has emerged victorious in the face of terror with the resounding success of Operation Sindoor, Rahul Gandhi’s latest barb—”Narender Surrender“—is not just ill-timed; it is irresponsible, misleading, and tactically aligned with Pakistani talking points. Coming on the very day Pakistan officially admitted in a confidential dossier that Indian airstrikes hit eight more targets than initially disclosed, Gandhi’s jibe does more than attack Prime Minister Modi—it plays straight into the hands of Rawalpindi’s psychological warfare.

India’s retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, where Pakistan-backed terrorists brutally murdered Hindu tourists in cold blood—confirming their identity by forcing them to strip—is not just a military response. It is a statement of resolve. Nine terror camps across PoK were decimated in Operation Sindoor, sending a loud and clear message: India will not tolerate cross-border terror. The military confrontation that followed saw a panicked Pakistan rushing to the US, grovelling before Washington to mediate—a humiliating retreat for a nuclear-armed state caught off guard.

Yet, amidst this national resurgence, Rahul Gandhi chose to coin a phrase that might as well have been written in the ISPR’s propaganda cell. The phrase “Narender Surrender” attempts to invert the reality of the situation, making it seem as though it was India that was on the backfoot, when in fact it was Pakistan that blinked first, and hardest. His comment offers Islamabad the perfect soundbite to peddle the narrative that it was Pakistan’s military might—not Indian strategic restraint and dominance—that drove New Delhi to the table. Nothing could be further from the truth.

But this is not the first time Rahul Gandhi has flirted dangerously close with Pakistan’s narrative playbook.

In a tweet following Operation Sindoor, Gandhi falsely claimed that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar admitted to “informing Pakistan at the start of our attack,” implying that India’s actions were compromised or timid. This is a gross and deliberate misrepresentation of Jaishankar’s words.

Here’s what the EAM actually said:

“At the start of the operation, we had sent a message to Pakistan saying we are striking at terrorist infrastructure. We are not striking at the military. So, the military has an option of standing out, and not interfere in this process. They chose not to take this good advice.”

Fact-checks by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and India’s defence authorities confirm that this message was delivered after the strikes were concluded—a standard diplomatic de-escalation move. Not a warning. Not a concession. Certainly not a surrender.

So, why would Rahul Gandhi choose to distort facts at such a sensitive time?

The answer lies in political desperation. After the Pahalgam attack, the national mood has shifted strongly in favour of Prime Minister Modi, whose decisive leadership and calibrated military response have drawn praise even from typically skeptical quarters. The Congress Party, long struggling to reclaim relevance, sees this moment of national unity not as an opportunity to support India’s sovereignty—but as a chance to puncture Modi’s political capital.

But this strategy is deeply flawed. In trying to tarnish Modi, Rahul Gandhi ends up tarnishing India’s credibility. His statements are not merely political missteps; they are rhetorical grenades that Pakistan is all too eager to catch and throw back.

One must ask: When India is locked in a narrative and diplomatic battle with a state that funds terror and manipulates truth through its global proxies, what does it say about a senior Indian leader who repeats that state’s lines verbatim?

Democracy thrives on dissent. But dissent divorced from facts, especially in the midst of national crises, isn’t brave—it’s reckless. Rahul Gandhi has every right to question government policy. But in doing so, he also carries the responsibility of not undermining the very nation he seeks to lead.

Words matter. And in geopolitics, they echo far beyond the intended audience. It’s time Rahul Gandhi realized that his political theatre must not come at the cost of national unity and strategic messaging—especially when lives are at stake and the enemy is listening—desperate to use Indian voices to discredit what Indian Armed Forces gained on ground.