A Hindu organisation named Shri Ram Swabhiman Parishad has extended support to the 22-year-old influencer Sharmishta Panoli, who was arrested on 30th May by Kolkata police from Gurgaon over her remarks criticising the Pahalgam terror attack and Pakistan.

Speaking to IANS, the Secretary of the Parishad, Suraj Kumar Singh, said that the organisation that lodged FIR against Sharmishta, which led to her arrest, has its office in Karachi city of Pakistan.

Singh claimed that some members of the organisation, named Sky Foundation, filed an FIR against her in Kolkata and demanded her arrest. The members of the foundation also threatened to take law in their own hands and kill her if police did not take action against her. Consequently, the Kolkata Police travelled all the way to Gurgaon and arrested her.

Singh showed a video on his phone claiming that Sky Foundation members raised slogans and cheered in the court premises where Sharmishta was produced after her arrest.

Singh said that the Parishad will provide her all possible support and that if anything wrong happened to her, the Mamata government would be responsible. ” She is our Hindu sister and if any harm is caused to her then Mamata Banerjee’s police will be responsible for it,” Singh said.

Lashing out at the West Bengal government, Singh said the state has become a safe house for people involved in Hindu bashing as the state police takes no action against such people. He said that the incident of violence against Hindus, like in Murshidabad, and insults to Hindu Gods goes unchecked.

Singh demanded and investigation against Sky Foundation and said that police should look into how an organisation registered in Pakistan is operating in India.

Social media influencer Sharmishta Panoli was arrested by Kolkata Police on Friday over her remarks made in a viral video that she took down and apologised for after facing huge backlash from Islamists. She has been receiving threats of death, beheading and rape for her remarks that

The controversy began on 14th May when a Pakistani Muslim handle attempted to whitewash the massacre of 24 Hindus during the Pahalgam terror attack. Islamic terrorists had confirmed religious identity of the victims before shooting them dead. An enraged Sharmishta mocked the Pakistani Muslim handle for believing that India started a war without any reason and asked if she had heard of Pahalgam and other Pakistan-sponsored terror attacks. She asked if Indian forces should just sit and do nothing about these terror attacks. The video was taken out of context by Pakistani and Indian Muslims alike to allege insult to Islam and Prophet Muhammad.