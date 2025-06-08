The ancient Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala is holding the ‘Maha Kumbhabhishekam’ ritual today (8th June) after a period of 270 years. The ritual will be accompanied by the re-installation of Vishwaksena idol, and the ‘Ashtabandhakalasam’ ritual at the Thiruvambady Sree Krishnaswamy Temple.

What is Maha Kumbhabhishekam ritual

A Kumbhabhishekam process is performed to restore or reawaken the spiritual energy of a shrine or a sacred place. It is a set of specific rituals prescribed by the Agama Shastras (scriptures in which details of temple construction, consecration, and worship are found), for the purification and consecration of a sacred space. The word ‘Kumbha‘ means a pot of water, and ‘Abhishekam‘ is the act of pouring consecrated water on Vigraha (idol) of deities, temple pillars and other parts of temple to re-energise them.

For a newly constructed temple, the consecration or the ‘life giving ceremony’ called Nutan Kumbhabhishekam, is conducted to purify the temple and establish the life energies of deities in the Vigraha. These life energies need to be re-awakened after a certain period, as prescribed in the Agama Shastras, for which the Kumbhabhishekam ceremony is performed. The standard period for the Kumbhabhishekam of a temple is 12 years, but it can take place sooner or later depending on various reasons.

Along with the Maha Kumbhabhishekam ritual at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Ashtabandhakalasam ritual at the Thiruvambady Sree Krishnaswamy Temple will also take place. Ashtabandhakalasam is a specific ritual in which a natural adhesive mixture, prepared from 8 herbs mixed with wood lac, limestone powder, resin, red ochre, beeswax and butter, is applied for fixing the idols of deities to their pedestals. The process is supposed to keep the energies of the Vigraha energised for a period of 12 years. And it is said that if Ashtabandhanam is performed with gold, the energy of the Vigraha lasts for a period of 100 years.

Maha Kumbhabhishekam heppening after 270 years

The Maha Kumbhabhishekam ceremony is being udertaken after a Supreme Court-appointed expert committee (2017), found that some Vigrahas in the temple were damaged. The work of the renovation of the temple began soon after the committee’s recommendations but were halted due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Temple manager, B Sreekumar said that, as part of the first phase of restoration, a silver staff was installed at the Thiruvambady Sree Krishnaswamy Temple four years ago. “The renovation has been carried out as per the directive of the Supreme Court-appointed expert panel in 2017. Though the work began soon after, it could not progress much further due to the COVID situation,” Sreekumar told PTI. The renovation work was completed in a phased manner from 2021 onwards.

Sreekumar highlighted the importance of the occasion, saying that the Maha Kumbhabhishekam is taking place after 270 years and it is unlikely to happen in the next several decades. “The comprehensive renovation and the related rituals are being held at the shrine after centuries. It is a rare opportunity for devotees of Lord Padmanabha across the world to witness these rituals after all these years,” he added.

Various other rituals, including Acharya Varanam, Prasada Shuddhi, Dhara, and Kalasam were held at the temple in the days leading up to the Maha Kumbhabhishekam.