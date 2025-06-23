A United States military facility in Syria’s Hasakah province has reportedly been attacked, marking an alarming escalation in the conflict in the Middle East. The development transpired hours after American raids on three nuclear installations within Iran. A mortar attack on the US base, according to Mehr News, a state-affiliated Iranian outlet, has sparked concerns about a wider conflict spreading throughout the region.

Iran-backed proxy militias are accused of carrying out the attack, potentially in retribution for the strikes that President Donald Trump authorized. Iran had previously threatened to make American sites in the area “legitimate targets” if Washington stepped up its military operations.

Meanwhile, on 23rd June, Israeli attacks killed hundreds of members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) throughout Tehran, reported The Jerusalem Post. The Jewish state also assaulted a number of targets in Tehran during the strikes, including the Evin Prison and the Basij headquarters.

“In accordance with the directives of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and myself, the IDF is now attacking with unprecedented force regime targets and government repression bodies in the heart of Tehran, including the Basij headquarters, Evin Prison for political prisoners and opponents of the regime, the ‘Destruction of Israel’ clock in Palestine Square, the internal security headquarters of the Revolutionary Guards, the Ideology Headquarters, and other regime targets,” informed Defense Minister Israel Katz.

“For every shot fired at the Israeli home front, the Iranian dictator will be punished and the attacks will continue with full force. We will continue to work to defend the home front and defeat the enemy until all war goals are achieved,” he added.

בהתאם להנחיית ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו ושלי צה"ל תוקף כעת בעוצמה חסרת תקדים מטרות משטר וגופי דיכוי שלטוניים בלב טהרן וביניהם – מטה הבסיג’, בית הכלא אווין לאסירים פוליטיים ומתנגדי משטר, השעון "להשמדת ישראל" בכיכר פלסטין, מפקדות ביטחון פנים של משמרות המהפכה, מפקדת האידיאולוגיה… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) June 23, 2025

The IRGC includes the paramilitary unit known as the Basij. The IRGC and Basij are classified as terrorist organizations by the US. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Alborz Corps, which is in charge of guarding a number of cities in the Tehran District, was also hit. It further stated that assets of the IRGC and the Internal Security Forces were also targeted, as were other components of the Iranian regime’s military forces.

According to Israel’s military, the IDF also targeted the headquarters of Tharallah, a unit within the IRGC that is in charge of protecting Tehran from security threats. “We launched a series of new strikes on southern and western parts of the cities of Tabriz, Kermanshah, Karaj, and Tehran, including the main IRGC garrison in Tehran,” the IDF declared.

Iranian official television stated that the entrance gate of Tehran’s Evin Prison had been hit and confirmed that explosions had been heard in both Karaj and Tehran. The prison is well-known for harboring dual nationals and political prisoners.