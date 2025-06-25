Wednesday, June 25, 2025
HomeNews ReportsUnion Cabinet approves Phase 2 of Pune Metro Rail Project with a cost of...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Union Cabinet approves Phase 2 of Pune Metro Rail Project with a cost of ₹3,626.24 crore

Phase 2 of Pune Metro Rail Project includes Vanaz to Chandani Chowk (Corridor 2A) and Ramwadi to Wagholi/Vitthalwadi (Corridor 2B), as extensions of the existing Vanaz–Ramwadi corridor under Phase-1

OpIndia Staff

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Pune Metro Rail Project Phase-2, which includes Vanaz to Chandani Chowk (Corridor 2A) and Ramwadi to Wagholi/Vitthalwadi (Corridor 2B), as extensions of the existing Vanaz–Ramwadi corridor under Phase-1. These two elevated corridors will span 12.75 km and include 13 stations, connecting fast-developing suburbs such as Chandani Chowk, Bavdhan, Kothrud, Kharadi, and Wagholi. The project is scheduled for completion within four years.

As per a press release by Union Cabinet, the estimated project cost is ₹3626.24 crore, to be equally shared by the Government of India, Government of Maharashtra, and external bilateral/multilateral agencies. This strategic proposal is a logical extension of the existing Corridor-2 and aligns with the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP), which envisions a continuous Chandani Chowk to Wagholi Metro corridor to strengthen East–West mass transit in Pune.

These extensions will serve key IT hubs, commercial areas, educational institutions, and residential pockets, increasing the share of public transport and ridership across the network. The new corridors will also integrate at the District Court Interchange Station with Line-1 (Nigdi–Katraj) and Line-3 (Hinjewadi–District Court) to enable seamless multimodal urban travel.

Under long-term mobility planning, intercity bus services from cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru will be integrated at Chandani Chowk, while those from Ahilya Nagar and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar will connect at Wagholi, allowing passengers to easily access Pune’s Metro system. These extensions will also help decongest arterial routes such as Paud Road and Nagar Road, offering safe, fast, and eco-friendly mobility options. 

After completion of these corridors, the projected incremental daily ridership for the entire Line 2 is estimated at 0.96 lakh in 2027, 2.01 lakh in 2037, 2.87 lakh in 2047, and 3.49 lakh in 2057. The project will be implemented by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), which will execute all civil, electro-mechanical, and related works. Pre-construction activities such as topographical survey and detailed design consultancy have already commenced. 

This strategic expansion is poised to unlock Pune’s economic potential, enhance its urban transport infrastructure, and contribute significantly to sustainable and inclusive development across the metropolitan region.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

50 years of Emergency: As PM Modi talks about the 42nd Amendment and Constitution being violated, read why Ambedkar was against it

Jinit Jain -

Arrest of Tamil actor Srikanth for Cocaine use blows the lid off other crimes including job scams, blackmail cases, and land grabbing

OpIndia Staff -

PFI kept a hitlist with 950 names, including a former judge: As NIA gives evidence in court against banned Islamist org, read how Congress...

OpIndia Staff -

TMC MP Sagarika Ghose blames RSS for the Emergency, whitewashes role of the Congress party and sings eulogies for Indira Gandhi: Here is the...

OpIndia Staff -

Tejashwi Yadav refers to victims of “Jungle Raj” as cockroaches to undermine the brutality, attacks media for highlighting the dark period of Bihar under...

अजीत झा -

Axiom Mission-4 piloted by Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla lifts off aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from Florida

ANI -

Iran’s nuclear program only dented, regime change talks disappeared – What has the US actually gained by bombing Iran?

Anurag -

‘St Joseph school running on temple land’: Madras HC issues notice to 5 IAS officers for disregarding order, failing to remove encroachment even after...

OpIndia Staff -

China delaying India’s Bullet Train project: 3 German-made tunnel boring machines needed for the project stuck at a Chinese port for months awaiting clearance

OpIndia Staff -

Video of NYC mayoral candidate vowing to arrest Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu goes viral: Everything to know Zohran Mamdani, who earlier led hate mob...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com