Somnath at 75: The temple that powered India’s maritime economy and global trade, defied invaders, and rebuilt Hindu civilisation

On 11 May 1951, independent India witnessed an event that went far beyond the reconstruction of a temple. What happened at Somnath Temple was the civilisational resurrection of a people who had endured centuries of invasions, iconoclasm and humiliation, yet refused to surrender their faith, memory or sacred geography.

That day, India’s first President, Shri Rajendra Prasad, stood before the rebuilt Somnath Temple and performed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Jyotirlinga despite strong objections from the then Prime Minister Shri Jawaharlal Nehru.

Somnath was much more than just a temple. It was one of the most important civilisational and economic centres of medieval India. In fact, ancient India understood what modern geopolitical theorists would describe centuries later: control over coastal networks shaped the destiny of entire civilisations. And nowhere was that understanding more visible than at Somnath.

Located strategically at Prabhas Patan on the Saurashtra coast, Somnath stood at the intersection of spirituality, trade, finance and maritime connectivity. It was not simply a shrine visited by pilgrims. It was one of the gateways to India’s medieval maritime world.

When Mahmud of Ghazni invaded Somnath in 1026, the attack was not just an act of religious fanaticism; it was a strategic strike against one of the economic nerve centres of Hindu civilisation. As the western coast increasingly came under foreign domination, India’s maritime confidence weakened. Over time, oceanic travel itself began to be socially discouraged in some sections of society as ‘Kala Pani.’ What began as a strategic defeat slowly transformed into a psychological and social retreat from maritime life. By the time Vasco da Gama arrived in India in 1498, Indian maritime dominance had already weakened significantly. European powers entered not merely to trade but to dominate the seas.

What Ghazni began symbolically, colonial powers later completed economically. But when India became independent in 1947, there was hope, and the nation was watching. Would India reclaim its historical memory after centuries of invasions and colonialism? Or would it continue viewing Hindu heritage through the lens of secular discomfort?

While Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel resolved to rebuild Somnath, and Shri K. M. Munshi saw it as a civilisational recovery and a matter of national self-respect, Shri Jawaharlal Nehru viewed the reconstruction with disdain, terming it Hindu Revivalism. Despite the dichotomy of Nehru’s ‘secularism’, which viewed minority assertion as pluralism and Hindu civilisational recovery as ‘revivalism’, President Shri Rajendra Prasad did attend the consecration ceremony – one that had profound ramifications.

The reconstruction of Somnath sowed the seeds of India’s cultural renaissance after centuries of suppression. Today, that same spirit can be seen in the rejuvenation of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the Mahakal corridor in Ujjain, the revival of Kedarnath, and the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

India is no longer treating its civilisation as something to apologise for. It is reclaiming it with dignity and confidence.

But this resurgence is not limited to temples alone.

Under PM Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi”, India’s recent Free Trade Agreements with developed economies are carrying Indian civilisational knowledge systems to the world in unprecedented ways.

The recently concluded FTA with New Zealand is not merely a trade agreement in the conventional sense. It creates opportunities for Ayush practitioners, Yoga instructors and Indian traditional knowledge professionals to work in New Zealand for extended durations, while formally creating an enabling environment for Ayurveda, Yoga and holistic healthcare rooted in India’s ancient traditions.

Similarly, trade agreements with the UK, the European Union and Australia are integrating India’s civilisational knowledge systems into global economic frameworks. Under the EU trade agreement, Ayush practitioners will be able to provide services using qualifications earned in India, while also facilitating the establishment of Ayurveda wellness centres and clinics across Europe.

This is a remarkable historical reversal.

For centuries, India’s sacred institutions and philosophical traditions were attacked, ridiculed or dismissed under colonial and foreign frameworks. Today, those very traditions are becoming instruments of India’s soft power, economic expansion and global influence.

Yoga has become a worldwide wellness movement. Ayurveda is emerging as a globally relevant healthcare system. Indian spiritual traditions are generating employment opportunities, trade partnerships and institutional collaborations across continents.

Today, 75 years after reconstruction, Somnath symbolises not merely remembrance, but revival.

Modern India’s growing focus on the Indo-Pacific, maritime infrastructure and naval power represents the return of an old civilisational instinct. India’s Indo-Pacific vision is not something entirely new. It is the continuation of a journey interrupted centuries ago.

The same Gujarat that once hosted Somnath’s maritime ecosystem now anchors India’s economic rise through ports like Mundra and Kandla.

India’s naval expansion, maritime corridors and strategic presence in the Indian Ocean reflect the revival of a civilisational memory that had weakened after centuries of invasions and colonialism.

Ports, logistics corridors, fisheries, marine industries and coastal infrastructure are once again becoming the engines of Gujarat’s economic rise.

In many ways, Gujarat is reconnecting with the same maritime instinct that once made Somnath flourish.

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference held in Rajkot earlier this year focused heavily on the maritime economy, blue economy investments and sea-led growth. The conference saw MoUs worth nearly Rs 5.78 lakh crore across 5,492 projects.

The Kutch region alone attracted investment commitments worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

Major investments are flowing into ports, logistics, renewable energy, fisheries and maritime infrastructure.

The same Saurashtra-Kutch belt that once powered India’s maritime civilisation around Somnath is once again becoming the centre of India’s sea-led economic rise.

This is not accidental. Civilisations prosper when they reconnect with their foundational strengths.

Yet the lessons of Somnath are not confined to medieval invasions alone.

Even today, India remains the target of forces that seek to destabilise its cultural harmony and civilisational confidence through terrorism, infiltration and radicalism.

The methods may have changed, but the intent remains familiar.

The New India under PM Modi has increasingly signalled that such threats will no longer go unanswered. With Operation Sindoor, India delivered a strong response to terrorists and their sponsors across the border, reinforcing the message that repeated attacks on India’s sovereignty and civilisation would not be tolerated.

Significantly, the anniversaries of Operation Sindoor and the reconstruction of Somnath fall only days apart.

The parallel is difficult to ignore.

Both represent India’s refusal to surrender. Both represent resilience after an attack. Both represent a civilisation that absorbs blows, regroups and rises stronger.

Ahead of his visit to Somnath on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the temple’s reconstruction, PM Modi captured this civilisational spirit perfectly when he wrote:

“Somnath gives us a civilisational message. The vast sea before it evokes timelessness. The waves tell us…that no matter how fierce the storms are or how turbulent the tides are, one can always rise again with dignity and strength. The waves return to the shore, as though reminding every generation that the spirit of the people can never be subdued for long.”

That is the true story of Somnath. Not merely that it was attacked numerous times by invaders. But that Hindu civilisation rebuilt it every single time.

Empires and invaders came believing they had buried Hindu civilisation forever. Yet today, those empires and invaders survive only in history books, albeit written by Marxist historians, while Somnath once again stands proudly on the coast of Saurashtra.

The temple still stands in all its glory. The traditions are still followed. The bells still ring. The saffron flag still flies over the Arabian Sea.

And just like the waves PM Modi described, Hindu civilisation too returned to the shore, again and again, undefeated.

This article was written by Union Minister Piyush Goyal on LinkedIn and has been republished here with due credit. The original article can be read here.