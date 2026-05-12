Suvendu Adhikari is the man of the moment. The heavyweight politician defeated the supreme leader of Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee, not once but twice in her bastion. He led the BJP to victory in one of its last remaining frontiers and was rightfully crowned the Chief Minister of West Bengal on 9th May this year.

Suvendu Adhikari did not waste time and began fulfilling the promises he made to people during the elections. Within 48 hours of assuming office, he took more than a dozen decisions to undo the damage inflicted by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime in the State for the past 15 years.

Decision 1: Ban on street Namaz, restrictions on the use of loudspeakers and action against stone pelting

One of the first decisions taken by the Suvendu Adhikari government was to restrict namaz on the roadside and on the streets of Bengal. While speaking about the matter, BJP leader Arjun Singh informed, “The CM has given many orders during the Cabinet meeting. Namaz will not be allowed in the streets. Let them pray at mosques, but on the streets, it won’t be tolerated.”

He further pointed out that public Namaz in the Red Road area of Kolkata will no longer be allowed by the administration. “Such a thing won’t be seen. These are court orders,” Singh pointed out. During Mamata’s reign, Muslims would offer public prayers on Red Road, which is owned by the Ministry of Defence, causing the Army to delay its training schedule.

At the same time, the administration has restricted the use of loudspeakers. A government officer informed The Telegraph, “Use of loudspeakers must remain restricted within designated religious premises and comply with legal and court-mandated noise regulations.”

Besides, the new government has directed strong action against stone pelters. “Stone pelting won’t be allowed,” BJP leader Arjun Singh remarked.

Decision 2: Reopening of post-poll violence cases from the 2021 and 2023 elections

On Monday (11th May), West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari directed senior police officers to reopen cases of post-poll violence from the 2021 Vidhan Sabha election and the 2023 Panchayat election. The cases were previously closed by Mamata’s regime.

A police officer informed The Telegraph, “We were told to reopen all cases of violence reported after the elections of 2021 and 2023, which had been closed without any logical conclusion.”

The decision was taken during a meeting between the West Bengal Chief Minister and senior police officers, including the DIG, Additional Directors-General, Zonal Inspectors-General, Range Deputy Inspectors-General, Superintendents of Police, and others.

Decision 3: Ensuring justice for BJP workers killed by TMC goons

The new government is taking steps to fulfil the commitment it made to the families of 321 BJP workers, who were killed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons over the last 15 years.

While speaking about the matter, Suvendu Adhikari said, “Regarding the 321 individuals who lost their lives during our struggle: if their families desire, the government will initiate an investigation.”

Decision 4: Non-bailable cases against those involved in communal violence, police given free hand

According to journalist Kamalika Sengupta, Suvendu Adhikari has instructed the police to book criminals responsible for triggering communal violence in West Bengal under non-bailable offences.

Besides, the new Chief Minister has directed the police to function without fear and lodge cases against those involved in illegal activities. An official informed The Telegraph, “Political affiliations should not be considered. Assurance was given that this government would not be vindictive like the previous regime.”

The new CM #SuvendhuAdhikary instructed police to minimise public inconvenience during his movement and avoid unnecessary use of hooters.



He directed strict action, including non-bailable cases, against those responsible for triggering communal violence.



He also said prayers… — Kamalika Sengupta (@KamalikaSengupt) May 11, 2026

Decision 5: Crackdown on cattle smuggling

The new BJP government in Bengal is taking steps to curb illegal cattle smuggling in the State, which has been a long-standing poll issue.

“Please ensure that there is no illegal transportation of cattle in the state. Proper checking should be done, and legal action should be initiated. Only legal and licensed cattle haats/markets will function. All illegal cattle haats be closed in your respective jurisdictions,” read a directive by Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala.

Besides, the new government also directed action against illegal cattle markets that are operating in Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, and North 24 Parganas districts.

Previously, Amit Shah had said that cattle smuggling would become impossible in India. On 8th May, he stated, “With the BJP governments in power in Assam, Tripura, and now in West Bengal, the borders will be secured, and cattle smuggling and infiltration would be impossible now in West Bengal.”

Decision 6: Crackdown on syndicates and illegal mining

The BJP government in Bengal has announced plans to curb ‘Syndicate Raj’ and illegal mining in the State. It was a pre-poll promise of the party.

According to reports, directives have been given to officials to destroy syndicate networks currently running at district and block levels by the TMC regime.

Undoubtedly, the Mamata regime allowed syndicates to thrive in multiple sectors. Many TMC leaders controlled the supply & distribution of materials.

Decision 7: BSF to get land for border fencing in 45 days

On Monday (11th May), Suvendu Adhikari announced that the government will hand over land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for fencing within 45 days. This marks a key step in preventing illegal immigration from Bangladesh and stopping further demographic change in Bengal.

Adhikari pointed out that the BSF would be given complete control of the land, which is required to fence the India-Bangladesh border.

“In our very first Cabinet meeting today, we have taken the decision to transfer the land to the BSF. The process begins today and will be completed within the next 45 days. Once this is accomplished, the BSF will complete the border fencing, and the issue of illegal infiltration will be resolved within a short period,” he told the media.

Decision 8: Removal of security cover of criminals

In a major development, the BJP government in Bengal directed the withdrawal of security cover of individuals with criminal antecedents. The inflated security cover of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee will be reviewed after threat perception and his official position.

Decision 9: Rollout of central schemes

On Monday (11th May), Suvendu Adhikari informed that the central schemes, which the previous Mamata regime refused to implement in West Bengal, would officially be enforced now.

He announced the rollout of the Ayushman Bharat scheme and directed the Health Secretary and advisers to the CMO to complete the necessary agreement with the Union Health Ministry as soon as possible.

Other central schemes such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishak Bima Yojana, PM SHRI, Vishwakarma Scheme, and Ujjwala Yojana will also be rolled out at the earliest. All DMs have been directed to expedite the implementation process.

Decision 10: BNS to be implemented

Suvendu Adhikari also announced the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the new criminal code of India that replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), in West Bengal.

It must be mentioned that Mamata’s regime delayed the adoption of the BNS by almost 2 years despite constitutional obligations.

Decision 11: TMC-appointed members removed from govt bodies

On Monday (11th May), the new BJP government in Bengal instructed all Departments to immediately end the services of TMC-appointed nominated members, directors, and Chairpersons of PSUs, Boards, organisations and non-statutory Boards under its control.

“The government has issued an order to take necessary action to immediately terminate the tenures of the nominated members, directors, or chairpersons of different boards, organisations, non-statutory bodies and public sector undertakings of the state government,” a senior official informed.

At the same time, the new government directed Departments to prevent re-employment and terminate the extension of tenures of officials beyond the age of 60 years.

Decision 12: IAS, IPS officers cleared for central training

Besides, Suvendu Adhikari also announced reforms in the State administrative services. IAS officers in West Bengal will henceforth participate in Central government training programmes, as is the case with other States.

“West Bengal government officials will participate in training programmes conducted by the Central government. The previous government had not allowed officials to participate in the scheme,” he emphasised.

Decision 13: Increasing the age limit for govt jobs

In a major relief to government job aspirants, the BJP government in West Bengal increased the upper age limit for applicants by 5 years (from 40 to 45). The move is expected to increase employment opportunities for the youth.

While speaking about the matter, Suvendu Adhikari said, “This five-year relaxation is our guarantee to those who were deprived of opportunities. Employment and transparent recruitment are our top priorities.”

He further added, “During the campaign, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised that the BJP would resolve the deadlock and provide opportunities to deprived candidates. Today, we have fulfilled that guarantee in our first hour.”

Decision 14: Carrying out the census

On Monday (11th May), Suvendu Adhikari informed that the Mamata regime failed to implement the census process, as directed by the Union Home Ministry in his directive dated 16th June 2025.

The new BJP government has enforced the administrative circular, which was deliberately kept pending for close to a year.

“A letter was sent by the ministry of home affairs on June 16, 2025, for carrying out the census as per the Government of India directive. The previous government kept sitting on the file; we are starting the census in West Bengal. This government does not function on ego; it functions on principles,” Suvendu Adhikari highlighted.

Conclusion

As the old proverb says, “Morning shows the day”, Suvendu Adhikari has clearly shown the people of Bengal that his intent is in the right place. Within just 2 days of assuming Office, he has announced 14 key decisions which will change the course of the State. The BJP leader has been elected for a period of 5 years by the people with a thumping majority. It is crystal clear that in the coming days, the new West Bengal CM will usher the State into an era of development and prosperity.