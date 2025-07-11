A completely unnecessary political tussle transpired after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann ridiculed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to ‘small nations’. However, the inappropriate statement were promptly met with a vigorous backlash from the central government, as the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described Bhagwant Mann’s comments (without naming him) as “irresponsible and regrettable.”

On Thursday, July 10, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the utterances.

“We have seen some comments made by a high state authority about India’s relations with friendly countries from the Global South. These remarks are irresponsible and regrettable and do not behove the state authority. Government of India disassociates itself from such unwarranted comments that undermine India’s ties with friendly countries,” Jaiswal said after the development.

Our response to media queries regarding comments made by a high state authority⬇️

🔗 https://t.co/hQ8lKEgk1Z pic.twitter.com/NgPxgr6HBC — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 10, 2025

“PM Modi has gone somewhere. I think it is Ghana. He is going to be back and he is welcome. God knows which countries he keeps visiting, Magnesia, Galveaisa, Tarvesia. He does not stay in a country with 140 crore people. He travels to countries where the population is 10,000 and he is getting the ‘highest awards’ there. Here, 10,000 people gather to watch a JCB. What has he gotten himself into,” Punjab CM Mann mocked at a public event.

Notably, PM Modi returned from a historic two-continent journey during which he focused on forging closer ties with important countries in the Global South. He received the “Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana” in Ghana and the “Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago” in Trinidad and Tobago, where he spoke to their Parliament. He became the first Indian Prime Minister to land in the dual-island Caribbean nation in more than 20 years.

The discussions focused on vital minerals, energy and digital platforms during his first visit to Argentina as prime minister of India in 57 years. The nation showed its intentions to implement India’s UPI system. He was awarded the “Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross” while he was in Brazil for the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit. Namibia awarded PM Modi the “Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis.”

Mann tries to attack PM Modi but embarrasses himself

Now, one could contend that in a democracy, everyone, including a chief minister or an ordinary citizen, possesses the right to question the country’s Prime Minister and any other institution, leader or official. This assertion is entirely valid, however, there exists a glaring distinction between voicing genuine concerns and ridiculing merely for amusement and to provoke laughter.

Furthermore, it reflects poorly on the political maturity of a leader in a crucial state like Punjab. Mann, in a pitiful effort to mock PM Modi, inadvertently revealed his political shortsightedness and pauce understanding of diplomacy.

While the latter’s travels might be directed towards smaller nations, their impact on global dynamics is considerable, particularly regarding the Global South, which India has positioned itself to represent on the world stage. PM Modi is striving to build deep connections with these countries and the warm receptions and highest honors they extend to him are indicative of the success of his initiatives.

Notably, these tours are significant in countering the expanding web of Chinese influence and its aggressive policies, especially those directed at India and the prolonged conflict it has waged against the country for decades. China has been doing that with the assistance of its “all-weather friend” Pakistan, which borders Punjab.

Therefore, PM Modi’s visits are vital, not only for the objective of strategic engagement or to align those countries with New Delhi’s agenda but also to expose India’s adversaries, keep them in check, and secure the support of allies during significant times. Nevertheless, this fundamental aspect that holds utmost importance in a perpetually evolving and fragile world of diplomacy seems to be too intricate for AAP leader Mann to comprehend.

Outcome of PM Modi’s five-nation visit

Global attention was drawn to PM Modi’s visit to five countries: Ghana, Namibia, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina and Brazil. It wasn’t just about the awards or the appearance, though both are equally significant. Its goal was to reaffirm India’s position in the world as a strategic alternative to China, a responsible voice against terrorism and a dedicated development partner to the Global South.

These nations are united in their drive to balance China and hence they want to work with India, a country that allays fears of coercive diplomacy, debt traps and exploitation. The wave of historic state awards, strengthening strategic and commercial connections and mobilising support for New Delhi in the fight against terrorism are powered by this reputational dividend.

PM Modi’s most recent trip was to Namibia. He was the first Indian prime minister to visit there in almost 30 years. Notably, the eight cheetahs that were moved to India came from Namibia’s deserts. This time around, though, the focus was on diamonds, democracy and development.

Namibia is a stable democracy in Africa with abundant natural resources, including rare earth minerals, uranium, cobalt, lithium and marine diamonds, all of which are important for India. Its mining industry has already seen $800 million in investments from Indian businesses. The goal of the visit was to further increase the figure. Namibia could play a key role in India’s supply chain for vital minerals, assisting in the reduction of its dependency on China.

PM Modi’s visit to Ghana, the first by an Indian prime minister in thirty years, started this eight-day tour. Shared democratic principles, a desire for progress and a common concern of terrorism served as the foundation for this diplomatic embrace. Ghana, the biggest producer of gold in Africa, has become an integral part in India’s EV aspirations because of its lithium reserves. Agreements were reached in the fields of culture, defence and fintech.

India’s UPI is expected to be adopted by the country within six months. Additionally, security issues were also discussed. Ghana faces the threat of Islamic extremism since it borders the terrorism-torn country of Burkina Faso to the north and the rapidly unstable Sahel region. However, India has risen to the occasion by providing cybersecurity support, training and defence collaboration.

President John Mahama firmly supported India in return, denouncing the Pakistan-sponsored horrific assault in Pahalgam. Ghana is likewise in favour of India’s UNSC (United Nations Security Council) reform proposal.

It was history and emotion that dominated PM Modi’s visit to Trinidad and Tobago which extended a very personal welcome to him. The country has a sizable Indian diaspora. He received the highest civilian honour there, which has never been conferred to a global head of state, including any American presidents or Commonwealth dignitaries. It was a striking gesture that underscored India’s special spot in the Caribbean nation’s heart.

The primary mission of the visit was to restore the common cultural and religious links between the two nations. Moreover, Trinidad became the first country in the Caribbean to implement UPI as both sides committed to enhancing their cultural and digital collaboration.

The timing of the visit to Argentina couldn’t have been better. India is making an important transition towards sustainable energy alogside technological self-sufficiency and South American nation is a major player in the global competition for essential minerals like copper and lithium. Argentina, with the second-largest shale gas and fourth-largest shale oil deposits in the world, also provides energy options that India is relentlessly exploring, particularly in light of the Middle East’s instability.

The two nations charted the way for more economic integration, particularly in the mining, energy and pharmaceutical industries. Indian producers of generic medications are likely going to gain traction and provide the county’s citizens with cheaper medicinal products. India has presented UPI as a sound financial model, a welcome addition to a country struggling with volatility and inflation. In fact, the visit signaled the start of a potentially fruitful partnership with a major South American power.

PM Modi made a full-fledged state visit to Brazil following his attendance at the BRICS Summit in Rio. The two nations set a lofty target: In five years, their bilateral commerce would double to $20 billion. With the seventh-largest GDP in the world, Brazil has the most diverse economy in South America. Brazil becomes a key partner for India as an essential provider of rare earths, crude oil, and other minerals with a significant production capability.

Together with India, it is a major player in Global South politics, balancing out superpowers like the United States and China. According to reports, Brazil is interested in Indian defensive equipment including the BrahMos missiles and Akash air defence as their performance during Operation Sindoor sparked the interest. Additionally, there was a definite consensus against terror that there should be no tolerance for terrorists and no double standards while dealing with the menace.

Critical minerals, digital public infrastructure led by UPI, defence cooperation and counter-terrorism, pharmaceuticals diaspora connect were among the consistent topics of PM Modi’s tour across continents. Meanwhile, the state honours demonstrated India’s growing status at the global stage as New Delhi introduced itself as a trustworthy alternative.

Conclusion

PM Modi’s diplomatic tour was certainly a remarkable success. Nonetheless, Mann’s absence of diplomatic insight failed to recognize it. AAP is not particularly recognized for its strong stance on foreign policy, instead, it is more associated with its conflicts over municipality issues, local or state polls, Delhi elections and slamming the center and crying vendatta politics for taking legal action against its senior members, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and others, implicated in corruption cases.

The party also has a tendency to devolve sensitive and important issues to low level of political discourse in pursuit of brownie points. Mann’s remarks simply echoed the same and outlined how the politician in his juvenile bid to insult PM Modi, turned a significant matter into a joke, without any regard for the potential harm to the country’s relationships with other states, which have been built over years, even decades, through substantial effort.

More importantly, such comments could provide ammunition to India’s enemies, who are always proactive in undermining its interests. Nevertheless, Mann appeared to conveniently overlook such significant factors to poke fun at the prime minister.

Interestingly, the party whose veteran leader has such perspective over ties with allies aspires to govern the country and has repeatedly expressed its desire to install its national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, as India’s premier. If it were to materialize, the only nation that India would actively seek to form ties with appears to be Canada, the center of Khalistani elements, in addition to few others with a strong pro-separatist presence, considering the history and accusations directed at AAP.