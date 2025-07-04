Prime Minister Modi is on an official five-nation visit, which will last 8 days. He landed in Ghana and was welcomed by President Dr John Mahama. The visit to Ghana marks a turning point in India’s engagement with West Africa. From trade to defence, culture to healthcare, the agreements signed and the conversations held reflect how New Delhi is repositioning itself as a trusted partner in Africa’s development story. Let’s break down why this matters, what was agreed upon, and how it could shape the future for both countries.

Doubling trade: Ambitious targets and new opportunities

One of the most important announcements during the visit was India and Ghana setting a target to double bilateral trade from $3 billion to $6 billion in the next five years. This is a big leap, but not an unrealistic one.

Ghana is rich in gold, cocoa, and oil, while India exports pharmaceuticals, machinery, and textiles. By improving trade logistics and reducing barriers, this target can be met. For Indian companies, Ghana is a gateway to the wider Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) market of over 400 million people. For Ghana, India is an enormous market for its raw materials and agricultural products.

Defence cooperation: Building security together

Another important aspect of the visit was Ghana’s interest in acquiring Indian defence equipment and training. This shows growing trust between the two nations and India’s defence capabilities.

Ghana faces challenges like piracy in the Gulf of Guinea and terrorism threats in the Sahel region. Indian naval training and counter-terrorism expertise could strengthen Ghana’s capacity to protect its people and economy. Unlike many Western defence partnerships that come with political strings attached, India’s defence cooperation is often seen as more respectful of sovereignty. This is why more African countries are looking towards India for military partnerships.

Ghana’s BRICS aspirations: India’s support

Ghana expressed its interest in joining BRICS, the group comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. During the visit, India’s Ministry of External Affairs officials said they would be “happy to support Ghana’s aspiration.”

However, there is a legal hurdle—BRICS works on consensus, meaning all current members must agree before a new country joins. So, while India’s endorsement is valuable, Ghana will also need to engage with China, Russia, and others. Still, this public expression of support is a signal: India wants emerging economies like Ghana to have a bigger role in global governance. For Ghana, BRICS membership would mean more investments, technology exchanges, and diplomatic clout.

Health and Agriculture: Priorities for Ghana’s development

India also promised support for Ghana’s ambition to become a vaccine manufacturing hub. This is crucial in a post-COVID world where African countries want to reduce dependence on imports for critical medicines. India, being the “pharmacy of the world,” is well-placed to help with technical know-how and capacity building.

Additionally, India has committed to supporting Ghana’s agriculture sector. Agriculture still provide source of living in large part of Ghana’s population. By sharing Indian practices in irrigation, storage, and value addition, Ghana can improve food security and create rural jobs. This collaboration is not just charity—it opens up markets for Indian agro-technology and machinery companies.

Four MoUs: Building blocks of a comprehensive partnership

During the visit, both nations elevated their relation to the Comprehensive level and four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed:

Cultural Exchange Programme – to promote deeper people-to-people ties through art, education, and tourism. Standardization and Certification – to make it easier for goods to meet each other’s quality standards, boosting exports. Traditional and Alternative Medicines – allowing Ayurveda and other Indian systems to contribute to Ghana’s healthcare. Joint Commission Meeting – a formal mechanism for regular high-level dialogue, ensuring that promises do not remain on paper.

These MoUs may sound technical, but they are vital. When two countries sign such agreements, it means they have committed to regular engagement and follow-up. This turns warm diplomatic statements into practical cooperation.

Maritime security and counter-terrorism

The Gulf of Guinea is now considered one of the world’s most dangerous regions for piracy. Indian help in anti-piracy operations may assist Ghana protect its maritime trade routes. This not only benefits Ghana but also secures Indian shipping routs in West Africa.

Similarly, counter-terrorism cooperation is increasingly important. As the Sahel region is one of the largest hotspots of religious terrorism, Ghana’s stability could be threatened. Indian experience in counter-terrorism, such as intelligence sharing, surveillance, and capacity building, will be crucial in fighting such threats.

Why this matters for India’s Africa policy

PM Modi’s visit is part of a broader effort to reset India-Africa relations. For decades, India was seen as a partner primarily in capacity building and development assistance. Now, India is also positioning itself as a strategic partneroffering defence, technology, and infrastructure investments.

Ghana is an influential democracy in Africa with strong institutions and economic ambitions. Elevating ties to a “Comprehensive Partnership” shows India recognizes Ghana’s growing role and wants to anchor its West Africa engagement here.

It can also be seen as a geopolitical move to counter Chinese influence. At a time when China has made deep inroads into Africa through large-scale investments and loans, India’s approach is different—less about debt and more about partnerships built on mutual respect.

Challenges remain

While this visit has laid a solid foundation, the real challenge is implementation. Trade targets require improvements in logistics and banking systems. Defence cooperation must be respectful of Ghana’s sovereignty concerns. The BRICS aspiration will need patient diplomacy.

Still, there is no denying that the visit has injected fresh momentum into India-Ghana relations. As both countries look to diversify their partnerships in an uncertain world, this comprehensive partnership is timely, necessary, and full of potential. In the coming years, expect India-Ghana ties to become a model for how emerging economies can build modern, respectful, and mutually beneficial partnerships.