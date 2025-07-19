In the aftermath of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, foreign media appears to have already apparently solved the case. The narrative is set, Boeing has been given a clean chit, and Indian pilot Captain Sumeet Sabharwal is being held responsible, despite the absence of a final investigation report. In fact, for many American media houses, Captain Sabharwal is already the culprit.

The US aviation regulator FAA, has also given Boeing preliminary clearance, and refused to issue any advisories or initiate an investigation into the 787 Dreamliner involved in the crash. Meanwhile, the Indian investigative agency AAIB is still a long way from releasing its final findings. This has led to some serious questions, was Boeing given a hasty clean chit to avoid adding to its growing list of troubles, especially if a fault in the Dreamliner comes to light?

There are many reasons to look at this clean chit with suspicion, like Boeing’s financial problems, its heavy reliance on the 787 Dreamliner, and its declining performance compared to Airbus, all point in one direction. It is crucial to understand if the Dreamliner falls under suspicion; it could be the final nail in Boeing’s coffin.

The 787 Dreamliner, Boeing’s big hope

At present, the 787 Dreamliner is Boeing’s most crucial aircraft. The company currently sells the 737 MAX, 787 Dreamliner, and 777X. The 737 MAX has long been plagued by issues, and the 777X is yet to take its first commercial flight; it is expected to enter the market by 2026.

This leaves the 787 as Boeing’s only model free from controversy and in high demand. The Air India crash involved a 787 Dreamliner. If any technical fault is found, Boeing’s sole revenue-generating aircraft may be grounded.

Reports suggest Boeing earns around $10–15 million (₹85–120 crore) from each 737 MAX sale, while a single 787 Dreamliner sale brings in about $30 million (₹250–₹500 crore). If a technical flaw is confirmed in the 787, Boeing could be forced to halt production or ground the fleet, a massive financial and reputational blow.

Image: Boeing

Currently, Boeing has close to 950 pending deliveries of the Dreamliner. In the Air India crash, preliminary reports cited issues with the fuel control switch. The final report of the plane crash is still pending.

The 787 has faced several challenges earlier

The Dreamliner is no stranger to problems. While it holds large order volumes, production has slowed due to supply chain disruptions, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the aircraft faces stiff competition from Airbus’s A350. Though the 787 initially outsold the A350, over the past five years, Boeing has fallen behind, selling around 250 Dreamliners between 2020 and 2025, compared to over 300 A350s delivered by Airbus.

Image: Airbus

Any blame for the Ahmedabad crash could mean a serious dent in the 787’s image which may drastically hurt its market performance. It could trigger a chain reaction of declining sales, cancelled orders, and worsening trust among buyers.

Boeing has been bleeding losses for five years

Boeing introduced the 737 MAX in 2017, claiming it would outperform the previous model with better fuel efficiency and enhanced features. The model received thousands of orders, but two tragic crashes, one of a Lion Air flight in Indonesia (2018) and the other of an Ethiopian Airlines flight (2019), killed nearly 350 people.

Initially, Boeing tried to blame pilot error. However, investigations revealed a faulty MCAS software system that repeatedly forced the aircraft into nosedives. Boeing had failed to inform pilots about the system, which worsened the company’s legal and ethical position. The 737 MAX had to be grounded and re-certified. Boeing’s reputation suffered immensely, and order books froze. The company slipped into financial losses in 2019 and hasn’t recorded a profit since.

On top of this, the COVID-19 pandemic and prolonged supply chain issues crippled production. Between 2019 and 2024, Boeing incurred losses of around $36 billion (₹3.09 lakh crore), with the worst years being 2020 and 2024, each accounting for nearly $12 billion (₹1 lakh crore) in losses. The bleeding continues in 2025.

If any negative finding emerges around the 787 Dreamliner, it could spell doom for Boeing, closing its last real revenue stream and adding to the mounting pressure.

Company drowning in debt

Boeing is not just battling losses; it’s drowning in debt. Since 2019, the company’s debt has ballooned, crossing $50 billion (₹4.25 lakh crore). Despite efforts to stabilize its supply chain and secure new orders, Boeing has failed to significantly reduce this burden. In fact, its debt surged again after 2023.

Boeing trails Airbus in every metric

Boeing’s struggles against Airbus have only intensified over the past 15 years. Airbus steadily eroded Boeing’s narrow-body aircraft market with the A320, followed by a takeover of the wide-body market with the A330 and A380. Now, Airbus’s A350 is set to overtake the Dreamliner.

Until 2010, both companies delivered around 700–800 aircraft annually. Post-2010, Airbus pulled ahead. Since then, Boeing has sold about 9,600 aircraft, while Airbus has delivered more than 10,700. Airbus’ surge has been especially prominent after Boeing’s 737 MAX crisis.

Even in order volume, Boeing has fallen behind. From 2015 to 2024, Boeing received orders for about 5,000 aircrafts. During the same period, Airbus secured over 8,900 orders, almost double.

If problems turn up in 787, Boeing may collapse

With its finances, reputation, 737 MAX woes, and delays in the 777X program, Boeing is currently leaning entirely on the 787 Dreamliner. It forms the bulk of the company’s revenue stream. Meanwhile, Airbus continues to outpace Boeing across segments.

All these factors explain why Captain Sumeet Sabharwal was blamed from day one of the Air India crash. The narrative was scripted the very day the accident occurred, to shield the Dreamliner from scrutiny and protect Boeing’s business interests. The continuous media coverage targeting the Indian pilot in international outlets appears increasingly calculated and deliberate.

The original Hindi report can be read here.