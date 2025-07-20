Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh, which often makes headlines for all the wrong reasons, is in the news once again. A Hindu employee at AMU’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College has raised the issue of religious discrimination on the university campus.

Ashish Sharma, employed at the purchase section of the college, has accused Assistant Finance Officer Sameer Mursil Khan of harassing him based on his religion. Sharma said that Khan has been harassing him for the past year. He said that Khan taunts him for wearing a Tilak, which is a Hindu religious symbol.

Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh: Ashish Sharma, an employee at AMU’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, accused his senior of harassing him over wearing a tilak. He alleged mental harassment, religious discrimination, and plans to file a complaint with higher authorities against the… pic.twitter.com/Lh5TiSiI4w — IANS (@ians_india) July 19, 2025

“For over a year now, Sameer Mursil Khan, the Assistant Finance Officer, has been repeatedly harassing me. Sometimes he says, ‘Go back,’ or asks, ‘Who is this tilak-wearing person?’ He even says the tilak is getting bigger day by day. He interferes in our office matters even when I have no orders. He sits and interrupts, telling suppliers what to do when I have no authority over orders,” Sharma told the media on Saturday (19th July).

The victim said that Khan has been threatening him and said, “You do not know about my background. Don’t take me lightly. My father has served as president here.” He said that whenever he goes to Khan’s office to hand over a parcel, he is not allowed to enter. Sharma said that he is fearing for his life because of Khan’s threats. His family are also scared and asking him to leave the job.

Sharma said that he has a right to practice his religion and therefore he has filed a complaint with the university authorities, including the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar, regarding the harassment and religious discrimination by Khan. He said that, if needed, he would approach the local member of Parliament.

Ashish Sharma has been working at the college for seven years. He said that due to religious discrimination, he has not received his overdue salary appraisal and promotion and unfair restrictions are imposed on him.

Some college student leaders have expressed support for Sharma. AMU Proctor, Professor Wasim Ali, confirmed that the university has received Sharma’s complaint. He said that both parties will be heard and the matter will be amicably resolved.