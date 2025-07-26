In an alarming development, authorities recently busted many Islamic conversion rackets spread across districts. In a month, several gangs were exposed in Bhopal, Balrampur, Agra, Prayagraj, Aligarh and Kushinagar, which targeted Hindu girls by luring or trapping them in relationships.

These Islamic gangs not only targeted vulnerable Hindu women for conversions, but people running these gangs accumulated huge wealth through foreign funding. Some of these gangs have been found to have links with terrorist organisations.

College-going women were targeted in Bhopal

The first big case of an Islamic religious conversion racket came to light in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. In this case, a Muslim man named Farhan trapped Hindu girls studying in college by befriending them. He later raped them by luring them into romantic relationships and recorded their obscene videos. He then blackmailed his victims using these videos. He targeted many Hindu women with the same modus operandi.

On 11 April 2025, some Hindu female students filed a complaint in Bhopal’s Baghsewania police station. In their complaints, they stated that they were blackmailed, threatened and raped using their obscene videos. Several more Hindu women came forward with their accounts of abuse by the Islamists during the investigation. Police arrested 12 accused, including Frahan, Sahil Khan, Ali Khan, Saad, Nabeeel and Abrar. An SIT team was formed to carry forward the investigation into the activities of the Islamic conversion gang.

Jalaluddin’s Islamic conversion racket in Balrampur

Authorities in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh exposed another huge Islamic conversion racket. Its mastermind, Jalaluddin alias Changur Baba, who used to sell gems in villages, brainwashed and converted a Hindu couple named Neetu Vohra and Naveen Vohra, in Mumbai and misappropriated their properties worth ₹158 crore. Finally, he, along with Neetu and Naveen Vohra, came and settled in Utraula village in the Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh, which became the headquarters of his Islamic conversion racket. Jalaluddin converted more than 1500 Hindu women. The UP ATS arrested him on July 5, 2025, at a hotel in Lucknow.

Jalaluddin used to entice people with a luxurious life and money. He received massive funding from the Gulf countries to carry on his conversion activities. During the investigation, authorities found that he had amassed properties worth ₹160 crore and received foreign funding in 40 bank accounts linked to him and his associates.

Investigation revealed that Jalaluddin had fixed incentives for the conversion of Hindu women as per their caste. He paid money to Muslim men to lure or coerce Hindu women and convert them. He fixed at ₹15-16 lakh for Brahmin, Kshatriya, Sardar women, ₹10-12 lakh for women from the backward castes and ₹8-10 lakh for other castes. Due to the complex nature of the case and the huge amount of foreign funding involved, the case is being investigated by multiple agencies, including the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

‘Mission Asmita’ exposed an ISIS-style conversion racket in Agra

In a major nationwide crackdown under the Yogi Adityanath-led Mission Asmita initiative, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has busted a large-scale Islamic religious conversion and radicalisation syndicate that operated with tactics mirroring those of the ISIS. The racket spanned across six Indian states of UP, Goa, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Rajasthan. It involved terror funding through the dark web and targeted vulnerable Hindu women and minors through coercion, deception, and ‘love jihad’. Around 10 people linked with the gang were arrested by the police on 19th July.

The investigation into the disappearance of two sisters in Agra led the authorities to the conversion gang. The sisters ran away from their home carrying ₹25 thousand and some jewellery. They reached Kolkata by bus via Delhi, Muzaffarnagar, and Samastipur. In Kolkata, a Muslim man named Osama arranged a hotel for them. He also helped them get a room in Kolkata’s Muslim colony ‘Tapsia’.

The leader of this gang, Abdul Rehman, was once a Hindu named Mahendra Pal. In 1990, he became a Christian and then converted to Islam. 10 people found involved in his gang were also Hindus earlier. His gang used to target only ‘adult’ Hindu women as it is easier to take them along wth being noticed. Some time ago, a Hindu girl from Rohtak in Haryana was also reportedly rescued from Abdul. People who were converted to Islam by this gang used to get their documents, like Voter IDs and Aadhaar Cards, made in their new names in Kolkata.

Jihadi Gang busted in Prayagraj

On 28 June 2025, the mother of a Dalit girl lodged a complaint at the Phulpur police station in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. She stated in her complaint that her daughter had been brainwashed by a woman named Darkasha Bano. Police came across shocking details during the investigation of the case. Darkasha Bano brainwashed the 15-year-old girl to convert to Islam and kept poisoning her against Hinduism. She, along with one Mohammad Kaif, lured the Dalit girl with money and took her from Delhi to Kerala.

In Kerala, the minor girl was forced to convert to Islam and join ‘Jihad’. However, she managed to flee and contacted the local police. She was safely rescued and sent back to Prayagraj. Darkasha Bano, Mohammad Kaif and Mohammad Taj were arrested by the police on 14th July. Police constituted three teams and commenced a detailed investigation into the activities of the gang.

It was found that the Jihadi gang was specifically targeting minor Dalit girls. Investigating agencies suspect it to be a multi-state network working with the aim of involving the victims in terrorist activities after conversion.

Hindu women disappeared after converting to Islam in Aligarh

A similar vicious Jihadi network involved in illegal religious conversions was busted by authorities in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. The Jihadi gang is suspected of targeting around 97 Hindu women, all of whom are missing. 17 out of these 97 women are teenagers. The gang’s mastermind, Umar Gautam, revealed the activities of the gang after being arrested.

Around 33 Hindu women were converted by the gang in 2018, out of whom 3 were from Aligarh. Investigation revealed that the gang used social networks, dark websites, and dating applications to lure Hindu women. The group is suspected to have connections with banned terror groups such as PFI, SIMI, and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Conversion gang found in Kushinagar

Another Islamic conversion network was exposed in the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Police found out about the gang after Prem Madheshiya of Tekuatar Tola Khairtwa filed a complaint against a Muslim man, Arman, for kidnapping his 15-year-old daughter on the pretext of marriage. Another man named Ramcharit Prasad had also lodged a similar complaint for the kidnapping case of his two daughters and their friend.

During the investigation into the complaints, the Police came across the Jihadi network and arrested its mastermind, Jairunnisa and her associates, Arman Ali, Arbaad and Ikramul. The gang converted three minor Hindu girls to Islam and pushed them into prostitution in Mumbai. The gang converted 3 Hindu minor girls and then pushed them into prostitution in Mumbai.

Jihadi networks used code language to communicate

The Jihadi network busted in the Agra case had created code words to refer to their victims. The members of this gang used to call the victims who converted to Islam ‘revert’. Victims who came to them for conversion were described as coming to a ‘safe zone’.

Similarly, Jalaluddin in the Balrampur Islamic conversion gang also used code words for his victims. He used to refer to Hindu women lured for conversion as ‘project’ and refer to religious conversion as ‘Mitti Palatna’ (Soil Tilling). Meeting with Jalaluddin was called ‘Deedar Karna’, and brainwashing victims for conversion was referred to as ‘Kajal Karna’.

Foreign funding involved in the operations of these Jihadi gangs

The Jihadi gangs exposed in Agra, Balrampur, Prayagraj and Aligarh are linked to Popular Front of India (PFI), Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Pakistani terrorist organisations. They used to get funding from the US, Canada, England and the UAE. According to the Police, these Jihadi networks operated on the lines of Islamic terrorist organisations like ISIS.

These Islamic conversion gangs are not limited to a few cities. They are spread across various districts in different states of the country. They operate with the sole Jiahdi aim of reducing the Hindus to a minority in the country and eventually wiping out their existence from India.

Apart from the police investigation, a key part of dealing with and curbing these Jihadi networks is to spread awareness about the activities of these gangs. It is important to educate Hindus, particularly the young generation, about Hindu religion and culture so that they do not get brainwashed against their own religion and fall prey to predatory ideologies. Besides, Hindus, as a community need to address their internal faultlines, so that they are not exploited by such ideologies.