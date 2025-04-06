A new case of ‘love jihad’ has come to the fore in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh, where a man named Shamsher Ansari has been arrested by the police for luring a Hindu woman into marriage using a false Hindu name.

According to reports, Ansari forced the Hindu woman to convert to Islam, assaulted her, and forced her to eat beef. The victim, who hails from Jamui, Bihar, approached the Superintendent of Police (SP) Kushinagar, after which a case was registered and Ansari was arrested by the police.

Ansari has been booked by the police under Sections 69, 191(2), 115(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police are investigating whether other persons were involved in the matter.

Deception began five years ago with a phone call

According to the victim’s statement, the ordeal began around five years ago when she came into contact with Ansari, who introduced himself as Tiger. It all started with a wrong number dialed by Tiger to the victim. Over time, they developed a relationship. Tiger regularly visited Bihar to meet the woman. He eventually convinced her to marry him. However, after getting married, she discovered his true identity via his Aadhaar card months later.

When she confronted Ansari, he allegedly told her, “Had I told you I was a Muslim, you would never have fallen into my trap.” By then, the woman was pregnant and tried to make peace with the situation. However, the troubles were far from over.

‘Tiger’ turned tormentor

Once his truth came out, the woman alleged that Ansari’s behaviour changed drastically. She was consistently pressured to convert to Islam and wear a burqa. He instructed her to offer namaz. When she resisted, he reportedly assaulted her and force-fed her beef. The victim became fearful for her life and decided to flee his house. She returned to her native village in Bihar, where she gave birth to their child.

The victim approached the local police station several times, but her pleas were ignored. The victim further alleged that Ansari threatened her with acid attacks and murder to ensure she kept silent.

However, the victim was determined to seek justice and approached Kushinagar SP Santosh Mishra, where she narrated her entire ordeal. SP Mishra took cognisance of the matter immediately and ordered the registration of the FIR. A special team was constituted to investigate the matter. In a statement, SP said that the victim approached police during public hearing. Based on her complaint, FIR was registered and investigation is underway.

Based on the victim’s statement and preliminary findings, the police arrested Shamsher Ansari alias Tiger. Further investigation in the matter is underway.