Balrampur Islamic conversion racket: Jamaluddin had links with the ISI, used of Christian missionary network for his conversion activities

Jamaluddin used to pay members of these missionary networks in exchange for information about poor and vulnerable families that he could target for conversion

Jamaluddin also had connections with the ISI.
Jamaluddin took help of the network of Christian missionaries. (Images via Jagran and Dainik Bhaskar)

The Balrampur Islamic conversion racket has turned out to be a huge Islamisation project being funded by several Islamic countries. The mastermind of the vicious Islamic conversion racket, Jamaludin alias Baba, reportedly had links with Pakistan’s ISI. He also used a Christian missionary network for carrying out forced religious conversions.

Jamaluddin used Christian missionary networks

As per reports, Jamaluddin had connections with Christian missionary networks active in seven districts of Uttar Pradesh along the India-Nepal border. He used to pay members of these missionary networks in exchange for information about poor and vulnerable families that he could target for conversion. After getting the details of his targets, Jamaluddin used to approach them with lucrative offers and promises of a better life after conversion. His associate Neetu, who became Nasreen after converting to Islam, used to keep the account of the money spent on conversions.

A strong network of Christian missionaries reportedly exists in the Devipatan area of Uttar Pradesh. A large number of Christian missionaries of different ranks were appointed to target all the vulnerable sections, including the poor, marginalised people, sick people, and Dalits. These Christian missionaries had gathered information about all the vulnerable sections of people in this area. They shared this information with Jamaluddin for money.

Jamaluddin also had links with several Islamic organisations like the Saudi Arabia Islamic Development Bank, Muslim World League, Dawat-e-Islam and the Islamic Union of Nepal.

Jamaluddin’s ISI connection

Intelligence agencies have reportedly found Jamaluddin’s connection with the ISI. He was working towards changing the demography of Uttar Pradesh by converting people and spreading Islam. A former officer of the Intelligence Bureau, Santosh Singh, who worked along the India-Nepal border, said that Jamaluddin was an important part of ‘Mission Aabaad’. He used to get money for converting Hindu families to Islam. Singh said that a report about this was sent to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The impunity with which Jamaluddin was able to operate his Islamic conversion network across various districts raises questions on the alertness or rather indicates complicity of the local administrtion. He also had links with gangsters and mafias, like Mukhtar Ansari.

Jamaluddin was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on 5th July for running an Islamic conversion racket that particularly targeted vulnerable Hindu women, whom he referred to as “project” in his code language. He used to give money to Muslim men to lure or coerce Hindu women to Islam. The prices were fixed based on the caste of the Hindu women.

ED joins investigation

Investigation into the activities of his conversion racket revealed that he received foreign funding over ₹100 crores from the Gulf countries. He set up fake trusts and businesses to whitewash this foreign funding. After the discrovery of massive amounts of foreign funding, the Enforcement Directorate has joined the investigation. During the intial investigation into the racket, the Uttar Pradesh Police had sought a multi-agency probe involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Around 40 bank accounts were marked by the agencies in which foreign money was funelled. Based on the FIR lodged by the UP ATS in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow in connection with the conversion racket, a case was registered by the ED’s Lucknow Zonal office on Wednesday (9th July) under the  Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

