In a shocking incident, a Hindu man was killed while two others were seriously injured in Barkheda Pathani area in Bhopal after they were attacked with a knife by one Faizan Baig. The incident occurred after a minor altercation, which turned into a violent one. Faizan Baig was with a Hindu female friend, and some reports have termed it a matter of love jihad.

According to reports, Shyam More, the victim, came to the Ambedkar park with two friends on 10th July. The accused, Faizan Baig, was also present in the park with his girlfriend, a Hindu girl. The three friends were sitting on a nearby bench, talking and laughing loudly. They were also looking at Faizan and the girl.

Faizan thought that they were talking about them, and therefore called Shyam. When Shyam came near him, an argument started between them. Reportedly, Shyam questioned Faizan why he was with a Hindu girl. He accused Faizan of trapping Hindu girls in love jihad. This led to an escalation of the conflict.

Allegedly, Faizan’s girlfriend first slapped Shyam after hearing the allegations, and within a moment Faizan pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Shyam More. When the other two youths rushed to protect Shyam, they were also attacked by Faizan.

All three were rushed to the hospital, but Shyam died on Thursday night. The other two youths are in serious condition and are undergoing treatment.

A injured youth said that while they were walking in the park, they noticed Faizan sitting with his girlfriend in an intimate posture. Faizan thought the group are laughing at his female friend. This led to an exchange of words. Faizan was asked why he had brought her here. Shyam alleged he is indulging her in Love Jihad. This angered Faizan. During the argument, Faizan’s girlfriend slapped Shyam, after which Faizan allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

However, Faizan gave a different version of the story, claiming that it was Shyam who was carrying the knife and tried to use it to attack him. Faizan claimed that he snatched the knife from Shyam’s hand during the clash and then attacked him.

Police have initiated the probe and have arrested Faizan. Further investigations are underway. The girl’s role in the incident is also being probed, as she had attacked Shyam first. However, the police have denied the love jihad angle, saying that both Faizan and the Hindu girl are adults.

Faizan is a student of ITI second year, while Shyam More worked as a contract labourer at BHEL.