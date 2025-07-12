Saturday, July 12, 2025
HomeNews ReportsBhopal: Faizan Baig stabs Shyam More to death for asking why he was with...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Bhopal: Faizan Baig stabs Shyam More to death for asking why he was with a Hindu girl, two others injured in the attack, police deny love jihad angle

Faizan’s Hindu girlfriend first slapped Shyam after hearing the allegations, and within a moment Faizan pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Shyam More

OpIndia Staff

In a shocking incident, a Hindu man was killed while two others were seriously injured in Barkheda Pathani area in Bhopal after they were attacked with a knife by one Faizan Baig. The incident occurred after a minor altercation, which turned into a violent one. Faizan Baig was with a Hindu female friend, and some reports have termed it a matter of love jihad.

According to reports, Shyam More, the victim, came to the Ambedkar park with two friends on 10th July. The accused, Faizan Baig, was also present in the park with his girlfriend, a Hindu girl. The three friends were sitting on a nearby bench, talking and laughing loudly. They were also looking at Faizan and the girl.

Faizan thought that they were talking about them, and therefore called Shyam. When Shyam came near him, an argument started between them. Reportedly, Shyam questioned Faizan why he was with a Hindu girl. He accused Faizan of trapping Hindu girls in love jihad. This led to an escalation of the conflict.

Allegedly, Faizan’s girlfriend first slapped Shyam after hearing the allegations, and within a moment Faizan pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Shyam More. When the other two youths rushed to protect Shyam, they were also attacked by Faizan.

All three were rushed to the hospital, but Shyam died on Thursday night. The other two youths are in serious condition and are undergoing treatment.

A injured youth said that while they were walking in the park, they noticed Faizan sitting with his girlfriend in an intimate posture. Faizan thought the group are laughing at his female friend. This led to an exchange of words. Faizan was asked why he had brought her here. Shyam alleged he is indulging her in Love Jihad. This angered Faizan. During the argument, Faizan’s girlfriend slapped Shyam, after which Faizan allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

However, Faizan gave a different version of the story, claiming that it was Shyam who was carrying the knife and tried to use it to attack him. Faizan claimed that he snatched the knife from Shyam’s hand during the clash and then attacked him.

Police have initiated the probe and have arrested Faizan. Further investigations are underway. The girl’s role in the incident is also being probed, as she had attacked Shyam first. However, the police have denied the love jihad angle, saying that both Faizan and the Hindu girl are adults.

Faizan is a student of ITI second year, while Shyam More worked as a contract labourer at BHEL.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

West Bengal: Madhu Molla shares derogatory image of child urinating on Lord Shiva, police issue warning against sharing image but omit name of the...

OpIndia Staff -
Molla, who runs the Facebook page 'Pagalir Pagal' (পাগলীর পাগল), posted an image wherein a child was seen urinating on Lord Shiva. The caption of the image read, 'Mahadev ki maa ki (swear words directed at the Hindu God's mother).'
News Reports

Widow of Kanhaiya Lal writes to PM Modi requesting to release ‘Udaipur Files’ after Delhi HC stayed the release of the movie

OpIndia Staff -
After the Delhi High Court stayed the release of ‘Udaipur Files’, Kanhaiya Lal’s wife, Jashoda, wrote to PM Modi requesting its release. She said the film shows the truth behind her husband's murder and must be shown to the country.

UNESCO recognises the ‘Maratha Military Landscapes of India’ as World Heritage site: Read about the significance of the 12 strategically located forts of the...

Cover-up to protect Boeing? How western media outlets twisted facts in Air India crash report to blame ‘pilot error’ for Ahmedabad tragedy

Uttar Pradesh: Muslim mob brutally assaults Hindu boy, victim says he was attacked for being a Gau rakshak, police arrest 3 accused

Who is Francesca Albanese, the United Nations rapporteur for Gaza strip, now facing US sanctions for “political and economic warfare against the United States...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

West Bengal: Madhu Molla shares derogatory image of child urinating on Lord Shiva, police issue warning against sharing image but omit name of the...

OpIndia Staff -

Widow of Kanhaiya Lal writes to PM Modi requesting to release ‘Udaipur Files’ after Delhi HC stayed the release of the movie

OpIndia Staff -

Orissa High Court grants bail to key accused in DRDO Chandipur espionage case after nearly 4 years in jail

OpIndia Staff -

Balrampur Islamic conversion racket: Jamaluddin used code language with his associates, referred to Hindu women as ‘Project’ and conversion as ‘soil tilling’

OpIndia Staff -

UNESCO recognises the ‘Maratha Military Landscapes of India’ as World Heritage site: Read about the significance of the 12 strategically located forts of the...

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches project to make the city overhead wire-free, says “a time will come when not a single wire will be...

ANI -

Cover-up to protect Boeing? How western media outlets twisted facts in Air India crash report to blame ‘pilot error’ for Ahmedabad tragedy

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Muslim mob brutally assaults Hindu boy, victim says he was attacked for being a Gau rakshak, police arrest 3 accused

OpIndia Staff -

Who is Francesca Albanese, the United Nations rapporteur for Gaza strip, now facing US sanctions for “political and economic warfare against the United States...

Rukma Rathore -

Aam Aadmi Party tries to instigate people against action on illegal encroachments, asks Delhi youths to head to Faridabad on 13 July to attend...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com