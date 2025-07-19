Khagrachhari: 6 BNP leaders gang-rape minor Hindu girl, 4 arrested so far

A minor Hindu girl, belonging to the tribal community, was gang-raped by 6 members of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on 27th June this year. The incident occurred in Khagrachhari in the Chittagong Division of Bangladesh.

According to reports, the victim is a student of 8th Std. On the fateful day, she attended the Rath Yatra fair and then stayed over at a relative’s place.

Six men, identified as Arman Hossain, Emon Hossain, Enayet Hossain, Saddam Hossain, Md Sohel Islam, and Md Munir Islam, forcibly entered the house and gang-raped the victim.

Chittagong hill, Khagrachhari



6 settler muslim men gang-raped a 13 year old girl of Tripura community. (Hindu)



The girl is at critical condition in hospital.



— Joy Das 🇧🇩 (@joydas1844417) July 17, 2025

They also filmed the heinous crime and intimidated the victim into silence. All the accused are leaders of Chhatra Dal and Jubo Dal, the student wing and youth wing of BNP, respectively.

Out of fear and social stigma, the minor Hindu girl did not reveal the ordeal suffered by her to the family members.

The teenager soon became depressed and attempted to commit suicide on 12th July this year. She drank poison but was saved due to immediate medical intervention at the Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital.

— Saifur Rahman (@saifurmishu) July 17, 2025

While speaking about the matter, a resident doctor at the hospital Ripol Bappi Chakma stated, “The student’s condition is serious and she is mentally disturbed. She is being given the necessary treatment.”

On regaining consciousness, the victim narrated the truth to her family members. On the night of 16th July, the girl’s father filed a complaint against the 6 BNP leaders at the Khagrachhari Sadar Police Station.

On Thursday (17th July), the police conducted a raid and arrested 4 of the accused – Arman Hossain, Emon Hossain, Enayet Hossain, and Saddam Hossain. The development was confirmed by SP (Khagrachhari) Arofin Jewel.

BNP leader Fazor Ali rapes Hindu woman at knifepoint in Cumilla

Earlier on 26th June, a prominent leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) named Fazor Ali forcibly broke into the house of a Hindu woman and then raped her at knifepoint.

The incident occurred in Ramchandrapur Panchkitta village in Muradnagar upazila in the Cumilla district of the country. According to reports, the victim is 21 years old and the mother of 2 children. Her husband works and lives in Dubai.

The victim had been residing in her paternal house for about 2 weeks. Fazor Ali had been stalking her from the time she had been staying there.

On 26th June, when the family members of the victim went to a local fair, the BNP leader seized the opportunity to break into his house and rape her at knifepoint.

When the victim screamed for help, locals rushed to the crime scene and detained Fazor Ali. But he managed to flee.

The victim was taken to the Cumilla Medical College Hospital for medical examination. A disturbing video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. The victim filed a complaint with the Muradnagar police on Friday (27th June).

A case was registered under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act of 2000. The police first arrested 4 people for sharing the explicit video of the victim on social media.

On 29th June, the cops apprehended Fazor Ali and 4 other accused in connection with the rape of the 21-year-old Hindu woman.