On Thursday (26th June), a prominent leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) named Fazor Ali forcibly broke into the house of a Hindu woman and then raped her at knifepoint.

The incident occurred in Ramchandrapur Panchkitta village in Muradnagar upazila in the Cumilla district of the country. According to reports, the victim is 21 years old and the mother of 2 children.

Her husband works and lives in Dubai. The victim had been residing in her paternal house for about 2 weeks. Fazor Ali had been stalking her from the time she had been staying there.

On Thursday (26th June), when the family members of the victim went to a local fair, the BNP leader seized the opportunity to break into his house and rape her at knifepoint.

When the victim screamed for help, locals rushed to the crime scene and detained Fazor Ali. But he managed to flee.

The victim was taken to the Cumilla Medical College Hospital for medical examination. A disturbing video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. The victim filed a complaint with the Muradnagar police on Friday (27th June).

5 arrested including BNP leader Fazor Ali

A case was registered under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act of 2000. The police first arrested 4 people for sharing the explicit video of the victim on social media.

On Sunday (29th June), the cops apprehended Fazor Ali and 4 other accused in connection to the rape of the 21-year-old Hindu woman. In the meantime, legal action is being taken against all 5 men.

Fazor Ali, the local influential BNP leader, is a resident of Bahechar (Purbo Para) village in Muradnagar.

Atrocities on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh are continuing unabated under the interim government, headed by ‘Chief Advisor’ Muhammad Yunus.