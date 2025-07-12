Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated several developmental projects in Shalimar Bagh, including a pilot project to convert overhead wires into an underground power network.

The inauguration took place at the Janata Flats area, where CM Gupta was joined by Delhi Minister Ashish Sood.

Speaking to mediapersons, CM Gupta said the government aims to make the national capital free from overhead wires.

“Making overhead wires underground is a pilot project for Delhi. It is a vision and idea that our Delhi becomes overhead wire-free… I am happy that through this project, the government is working to provide a new facility to the people of Delhi… A time will come when not a single wire will be visible in Delhi,” CM Gupta said.

She added, “We used to always wonder why there’s such a tangled mess of overhead wires–why can’t they be underground? In these narrow, crowded lanes, there’s always the fear of sparks. This is a gift for Delhi, for which we had allocated Rs 100 crore in the budget.”

“The streets here are so narrow that even two scooters cannot pass side by side at the same time. Now people will be able to look up and see the blue sky,” she further said.

Minister Ashish Sood said the government is working to strengthen Delhi’s power infrastructure and reduce hazards caused by overhead wiring.

“Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, there is an effort to make Delhi free from wires. The Delhi government had zero funds in the name of capital expenditure. We are gradually working to make Delhi’s electricity infrastructure robust… With the blessings of Delhi’s people, we will take this work forward,” Sood said.

Meanwhile, CM Gupta also expressed concern over the waterlogging seen across several parts of the city on Thursday following heavy rainfall.

She issued strict instructions to the officials of the concerned department to take effective steps to prevent waterlogging so that people of Delhi do not have to face problems during the monsoon season.

According to a release, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction that despite heavy rains, there was no waterlogging on Minto Road and ITO crossings this time. She told the officers that they will have to show similar efficiency in the entire Delhi.

To find a solution to waterlogging and the problems arising from it, Chief Minister Gupta, along with PWD Minister Pravesh Verma, called a special meeting with top officials of PWD, the irrigation-flood control department and departments related to waterlogging and said that any kind of negligence will not be tolerated in the matter of waterlogging.

CM Gupta said that the officials will have to take immediate and effective measures during the rains so that the problems arising from waterlogging can be controlled in time. She instructed to immediately and continuously check the drains built on the roadside, from which water flows out and eliminates waterlogging on the road.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)