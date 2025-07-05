Anwar Qadri, Congress councilor from Indore of Madhya Pradesh has been charged under the National Security Act (NSA) for orchestrating “love jihad” and using financial inducement to trap Hindu women. The action took place after Muslim men identified him as the person who paid them to target Hindu women, and convert them.

Rs 10,000 is also announced as reward for information leading to the arrest of Qadri, who is absconding and continuous efforts are made to nab him at earliest. Collector Asheesh Singh issued the order of imposing NSA against him on the evening of 1st July.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl. DCP) Rajesh Dandotiya told ANI, “A rape case was reportred under Banganga police station in the district in which Anwar Qadri is wanted, accused of having involvement in criminal conspiracy. A case was prepared by Sadar Bazaar police station against him and it was sent to the Collector for NSA. Following which, the collector confirmed the imposition of NSA against him (Qadri). Now, an arrest warrant has been released and he will be arrested under the NSA.”

The officer further said that continuous efforts are being made to nab the accused and soon he would be arrested.

“It was a rape case in which he (Qadri) was also made accused under the sections of involvement in criminal conspiracy. He is still on the run. Due to the criminal record of more than a dozen cases, an application was sent before the Collector for NSA action against Qadri. The collector has confirmed the NSA imposition. Now a warrant has been issued and the arrest will be made soon. A reward of Rs 10,000 was announced for his arrest and now NSA is also included,” he added.

Qadri has been booked under multiple sections of Indian Penal Code along with Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act. The Indore District Collector authorised the use of the National Security Act against him after considering the gravity of the charges and his prior criminal history.

Congress councilor Anwar Qadri, also known locally as “Anwar Dacoit,” is absconding after he was named in financing “Love Jihad” operations and being involved in multiple criminal activities. Notably, Anwar Qadri had given lakhs of rupees to his two henchmen, Sahil Sheikh and Altaf Khan, to trap Hindu girls, and then later convert them to Islam after marrying them.

Sahil admitted that he was given Rs 2 lakh to marry a Hindu girl. At the same time, Altaf also admitted that he too had received Rs 1 lakh. The councilor had promised to give the remaining amount after ‘the work’ was completed. A video of the statements of both is also going viral.

Sahil and Altaf were caught red handed by Bajrang Dal workers when they had gone to meet a Hindu girl in a public place.

