Saturday, July 5, 2025
HomeNews ReportsIndore: NSA invoked against absconding Congress councilor Anwar Qadri who gave lakhs to Muslim...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Indore: NSA invoked against absconding Congress councilor Anwar Qadri who gave lakhs to Muslim men to trap Hindu girls

Rs 10,000 is also announced as reward for information leading to the arrest of Congress councilor Qadri, who is absconding and continuous efforts are made to nab him at earliest.

OpIndia Staff
Image from Aaj Tak
Image via Aaj Tak

Anwar Qadri, Congress councilor from Indore of Madhya Pradesh has been charged under the National Security Act (NSA) for orchestrating “love jihad” and using financial inducement to trap Hindu women. The action took place after Muslim men identified him as the person who paid them to target Hindu women, and convert them.

Rs 10,000 is also announced as reward for information leading to the arrest of Qadri, who is absconding and continuous efforts are made to nab him at earliest. Collector Asheesh Singh issued the order of imposing NSA against him on the evening of 1st July.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl. DCP) Rajesh Dandotiya told ANI, “A rape case was reportred under Banganga police station in the district in which Anwar Qadri is wanted, accused of having involvement in criminal conspiracy. A case was prepared by Sadar Bazaar police station against him and it was sent to the Collector for NSA. Following which, the collector confirmed the imposition of NSA against him (Qadri). Now, an arrest warrant has been released and he will be arrested under the NSA.”

The officer further said that continuous efforts are being made to nab the accused and soon he would be arrested.

“It was a rape case in which he (Qadri) was also made accused under the sections of involvement in criminal conspiracy. He is still on the run. Due to the criminal record of more than a dozen cases, an application was sent before the Collector for NSA action against Qadri. The collector has confirmed the NSA imposition. Now a warrant has been issued and the arrest will be made soon. A reward of Rs 10,000 was announced for his arrest and now NSA is also included,” he added.

Qadri has been booked under multiple sections of Indian Penal Code along with Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act. The Indore District Collector authorised the use of the National Security Act against him after considering the gravity of the charges and his prior criminal history.

Congress councilor Anwar Qadri, also known locally as “Anwar Dacoit,” is absconding after he was named in financing “Love Jihad” operations and being involved in multiple criminal activities. Notably, Anwar Qadri had given lakhs of rupees to his two henchmen, Sahil Sheikh and Altaf Khan, to trap Hindu girls, and then later convert them to Islam after marrying them.

Sahil admitted that he was given Rs 2 lakh to marry a Hindu girl. At the same time, Altaf also admitted that he too had received Rs 1 lakh. The councilor had promised to give the remaining amount after ‘the work’ was completed. A video of the statements of both is also going viral.

Sahil and Altaf were caught red handed by Bajrang Dal workers when they had gone to meet a Hindu girl in a public place.

(With inputs from ANI)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

PM Modi arrives in Argentina as part of his 5-nation tour: Read why the visit to the South American nation is strategically important for...

Aditi -

Muharram-Kanwar Yatra season begins, so do peace committee meetings — But are Hindus being set up as scapegoats in the name of harmony?

श्रवण शुक्ल -

MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) holds joint anti-Hindi rally in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray says “We have come together to stay together” on his reunion...

ANI -

BJP leader Gopal Khemka shot dead outside his residence in Patna, CCTV footage shows killer fleeing on scooter after shooting him in his car

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: Shahrukh and others lynch Hindu man near a mosque, set his vehicle on fire after it accidentally hits the cart of a Muslim...

OpIndia Staff -

Read all about the ancient origins of the Amarnath yatra and the mythological significance of the holy shrine

Aditi -

Urdu is the real ‘North Indian imposition’, not Hindi: Somehow MNS goons, Uddhav Sena leaders, Dravidian-Tamil politicians to Kannada warriors of Congress, everyone seems...

Shraddha Pandey -

DRDO is building a hypersonic bunker buster that can strike 3,000 km deep into Pakistan or China and destroy underground targets: Read what India...

श्रवण शुक्ल -

Amid reports of hurried deal before Trump’s deadline, Piyush Goyal affirms India does not do trade deals based on timeline, will happen only when...

OpIndia Staff -

Kashmir: Palestinian and Hezbollah flags, banners of Khamenei and others waved during Muharram procession, deceased Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah’s poster pasted on police station

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com