Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails 12 Maratha forts recognised as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, says every stone has witnessed historical event

Every fort has a page of history attached to it, and every stone has witnessed a historical event, PM Modi said in the 124th episode of his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat.

ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (UNESCO) move to recognise 12 Maratha forts among the World Heritage Sites and highlighted that every fort was a part of a historical event.

“UNESCO has recognised 12 Maratha forts as World Heritage Sites. 11 forts are in Maharashtra, and one fort is in Tamil Nadu. Every fort has a page of history attached to it, and every stone has witnessed a historical event,” PM Modi said in the 124th episode of his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat.

Lauding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Maratha forts, PM Modi added, “Salher Fort, where the Mughals faced defeat. Shivneri, where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born. A fort so secure that the enemy could not breach it. Khanderi Fort, a marvellous fort built in the middle of the sea. The enemies tried to stop him, but Shivaji Maharaj made the impossible possible.”

He recalled visiting the Raigad fort and said that the experience will remain with him for a lifetime.

“Pratapgarh Fort, where Afzal Khan was trounced, the echo of that saga still resides in the walls of the fort. Vijaydurg, which had secret tunnels, is a testament to Shivaji Maharaj’s foresight. I visited Raigad a few years ago. I paid my respects before the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This experience will remain with me for the rest of my life,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi further noted that the forts across India have faced attacks and adverse weather conditions, but they have never let their self-respect bow down.

“There are such amazing forts in other parts of the country too, which have faced attacks, faced bad weather, but never let their self-respect bow down. Chittaurgarh Fort, Kumbhalgarh Fort, Ranthambore Fort, Amer Fort, and Jaisalmer Fort of Rajasthan are world-famous. Gulbarga Fort in Karnataka is also very big. The vastness of the Chitradurga Fort will also fill you with curiosity as to how this fort would have been built in that era,” he said.

Hailing the forts in Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister added that they are symbols of our culture.

“Kalinjar Fort is in Banda, Uttar Pradesh. Mahmud Ghaznavi attacked this fort many times and failed every time. There are many such forts in Bundelkhand – Gwalior, Jhansi, Datia, Ajaygarh, Garhkundar, and Chanderi. These forts are not just bricks and stones; they are symbols of our culture. Culture and self-respect still peek from the high walls of these forts,” PM Modi added.

Earlier this month, in a remarkable decision taken at the 47th Session of the World Heritage Committee, India’s official nomination for 2024-25 cycle, ‘Maratha Military Landscapes of India’ got inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, becoming India’s 44th property to receive this recognition. This global accolade celebrates India’s enduring cultural legacy, showcasing its diverse traditions of architectural brilliance, regional identity, and historical continuity, the Ministry of Culture said in an official statement.

