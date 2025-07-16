Wednesday, July 16, 2025
HomeNews ReportsNagpur stray dog menace: Bombay HC slams police, NMC after child dies fleeing canine
News Reports
Updated:

Nagpur stray dog menace: Bombay HC slams police, NMC after child dies fleeing canine

Court demands affidavits from police and municipal commissioner by 23rd July, seeks clarification on anti-rabies vaccine availability, and warns that further lapses in curbing the stray dog menace will not be tolerated.

OpIndia Staff
Bombay High Court questions Nagpur Police and NMC on stray dog menace
Bombay HC slams Nagpur authorities for inaction on stray dog menace after child’s death (Image: Dall-E)

On 14th July, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court sharply criticised the Nagpur Police and Municipal Corporation (NMC) for their “consistent inaction” on the stray dog menace. The criticism by the court came days after a minor boy tragically fell to his death from a sixth-floor balcony while running from a stray dog in Kalamna.

The bench, comprising Justice Anil Kilor and Justice Manohar Nerlikar, was hearing a 2022 PIL by activist Vijay Talewar. The bench asked the authorities, “How many times must we repeat ourselves?” The PIL has sought sustained action on increasing stray dog attacks across Nagpur city.

Senior counsel Firdos Mirza appeared for the petitioner and flagged the boy’s death as a glaring example of administrative apathy. He told the court, “Under the Mumbai Police Act, the police are duty-bound to prevent such public nuisances. But no concrete preventive mechanism seems to exist.” He asserted that more lives could be lost if authorities continue to shirk their responsibility.

The court, during the hearing, noted that its earlier directives dated 20th October and 23rd November in 2023 had clearly outlined steps for prevention. However, the court found no evidence of compliance.

The court has directed both the police commissioner of the city and the municipal commissioner to submit affidavits detailing the action taken so far, including compliance with past orders, by 23rd July. The next hearing of the matter is scheduled for 25th July.

The judges also sought a clarification on the availability of anti-rabies vaccines in the city. While Mirza cited a persistent shortage, NMC’s counsel Sudhir Puranik claimed vaccines were adequately stocked. The court ordered the discrepancy to be addressed through a separate affidavit.

The PIL names 15 respondents, including the state and central governments, city police, NMC and animal welfare boards. Additional government pleader Deepak Thakare appeared for the state, while Nandesh Deshpande represented the Centre and Ashwin Deshpande for intervenor Dhantoli Nagrik Mandal.

Notably, the stray dog menace in India has reached an epidemic-level emergency, with over 37 lakh cases reported in 2024 alone. While the Government of India has said that cases of rabies have come down significantly, there are many other diseases that are caused by dog bites. Furthermore, diseases are not the only reason for death by stray dogs. Little children, the elderly, the disabled and other vulnerable members of society succumb to injuries and trauma caused by stray dog attacks. Immediate action needs to be taken at the administrative and judiciary level to control the menace without interference from the Animal Welfare Board and dog lovers.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Fearing wipe-out, Maoists kill two teachers in Chhattisgarh on suspicion of being informers, read how the Naxals have been targeting innocent civilians for years

Shriti Sagar -
Two young teachers were killed by Maoists in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, on suspicion of being police informers. With this, the civilian death toll in Maoist violence in 2025 has reached 25, exposing the ongoing threat to development in Bastar.
News Reports

Bangladesh demolishes Satyajit Ray’s ancestral house after vandalism of Tagore and Mujibur Rahman’s homes: How Islamists are wiping out country’s ‘Hindu’ cultural heritage

Chandrani Das -
Satyajit Ray's ancestral home in Bangladesh, which was once used as the Mymensingh Shishu Academy, is being torn down to make way for a new semi-concrete building.

Karnataka govt scraps Aerospace Park project after failure in land acquisition, Andhra Pradesh steps in, minister says 8000 acres of land ‘just outside Bengaluru’...

Thousands of Afghans, including former military officials secretly brought into the UK after Taliban takeover, over 400 million pounds spent on relocation so far

Keeladi excavation and controversy over the ASI report by Amarnath Ramakrishna: Why is the TN govt at loggerheads with ASI and Centre over it

Chhangur Baba is just tip of the iceberg: Unmasking the Islamist playbook of sexual exploitation, forced conversions, blackmail, and foreign-funded subversion in India

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi and Congress jump in to cash on the political outrage over Odisha college student’s death, while NSUI has been mocking and maligning...

Shraddha Pandey -

Fearing wipe-out, Maoists kill two teachers in Chhattisgarh on suspicion of being informers, read how the Naxals have been targeting innocent civilians for years

Shriti Sagar -

Union Cabinet approves Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana for six years, 1.7 crore farmers to be benefited in 100 districts

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh demolishes Satyajit Ray’s ancestral house after vandalism of Tagore and Mujibur Rahman’s homes: How Islamists are wiping out country’s ‘Hindu’ cultural heritage

Chandrani Das -

Karnataka govt scraps Aerospace Park project after failure in land acquisition, Andhra Pradesh steps in, minister says 8000 acres of land ‘just outside Bengaluru’...

OpIndia Staff -

Indore: Hindu transgenders accuse Muslim peers of forced conversion, infecting them with HIV syringes upon refusal; SIT to probe

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Intekhab Haider arrested for rape and blackmail of a Hindu woman and forcing her to convert, victim’s friend Reena Bano already arrested...

OpIndia Staff -

Thousands of Afghans, including former military officials secretly brought into the UK after Taliban takeover, over 400 million pounds spent on relocation so far

OpIndia Staff -

Keeladi excavation and controversy over the ASI report by Amarnath Ramakrishna: Why is the TN govt at loggerheads with ASI and Centre over it

Rukma Rathore -

Chhangur Baba is just tip of the iceberg: Unmasking the Islamist playbook of sexual exploitation, forced conversions, blackmail, and foreign-funded subversion in India

Shraddha Pandey -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com