Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar and independent Purnia MP Pappu Yadav were prevented from sharing stage with Rahul Gandhi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and other prominent politicians which was installed on a protest vehicle, leading to a major embarrassment for the visibly upset Congressmen.

The two were prepared to ascend the stairs to the van during the I.N.D.I. Alliance’s “Bihar Bandh” protests against the special intensive revision of electoral rolls on 9th July. However, their intentions suffered a substantial setback when they were impeded by personnel designated to maintain the security of the Gandhi scion and the other leaders.

Unreal humiliation of Kanhaiya Kumar and Pappu Yadav



Both tried to get on stage but were denied, pushed, and shoved around by Rahul Gandhi's team and Congress workers!

Yadav attempted move up the stairs and even received assistance before he was stopped. Other leaders were allowed to board, but Kanhaiya Kumar was also halted when it was his turn. According to reports, he was instructed to step down after he momentarily succeeded in climbing onto the vehicle.

Afterward, a disgraced Pappu Yadav was unable to hold back his tears while speaking to the media.

Why is Pappu Yadav crying ?

Initially, the leaders marched on foot, but when the throng began to grow excessively large, it was decided to continue the rally in an open van. The ruling alliance in Bihar, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, has already attacked the opposition, asserting that the episode shows that the Congress and its senior members, including Gandhi, do not treat politicians like Kumar and Yadav properly.

“This is a fight for the Constitution, a fight for the rights of 140 crore people, a fight for the status, for minorities,” to save face and declared that the issue at hand is not about humiliation or respect, but rather about maintaining a connection with the electorate. He subsequently invoked Lord Ram, Lord Shiva and even Socrates, arguing that one must confront various challenges in life, including familial disputes and disagreements with neighbors, among others. Therefore, he added, that this incident should not be linked to notions of respect or insult, in an attempt to downplay the occurrence.

Patna, Bihar: On stopping him and Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar from climbing the campaign chariot during Bihar Bandh protest, Purnia MP Pappu Yadav says, "We were not allowed to get on the vehicle; everyone inside was from Congress. This is a fight for the Constitution, a fight…

Freshly inducted Jan Suraaj leader Manish Kashyap also used the opportunity to poke fun at Yadav and Kumar. “For the first time, I genuinely feel that injustice has been done to Kanhaiya Kumar. Our ideologies are different but he is talented. He should not be treated in this manner.”

“Pappu Yadav is like a pellet drum. What can one truly say about him? He is making a forceful attempt to be a part of the Congress party, which is rejecting him. They do not extend invitations to him for any events. Why would you want to lose the little respect you have by engaging in such antics? Please refrain from this behavior,” he stated.

Patna, Bihar: On Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar and Purnia MP Pappu Yadav being stopped from climbing the campaign chariot, Jan Suraaj leader Manish Kashyap says, "For the first time, I genuinely feel that some injustice has been done to Kanhaiya Kumar. I'm openly saying this…

Kashyap further mocked, “You were elected as an independent from Purnia this time, as well as in the past. You perform commendable work during floods and other disasters. However, you are attempting to board a vehicle with your 150 kilogram weight, only to be pushed off, which is inappropriate.”

He claimed that Kanhaiya Kumar was only invited there to insult him and asked, “Did you observe Kumar’s facial expressions? He was summoned there, otherwise, he would not have attended. You invite him, have him deliver a speech, utilize his talents, and then embarrass him in front of the media and everyone else after instructing him to join other leaders on stage. I believe he is wise enough to avoid being present there if he was not called. As a youth, I protest against this and will not tolerate such actions.”