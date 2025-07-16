In Odisha, a massive political storm has erupted after a 20-year-old student named Soumyashri died in Balasore after attempting self-immolation over alleged inaction against sexual harassment by a professor at the Fakir Mohan Autonomous College. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) called for ‘Balasore Bandh’ over the incident and is staging a street protest in Balasore.

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar, Odisha | Police use water cannon to disperse BJD workers protesting over Balasore student's death by self-immolation.



Biju Janata Dal is also observing a Balasore bandh in protest over a Balasore student's death by self-immolation. pic.twitter.com/jDKQZzCbbq — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2025

The 20-year-old girl set herself on fire after allegedly facing prolonged sexual harassment by her college’s Head of Department. Despite lodging a formal complaint and seeking help from the principal, her pleas were ignored, leading to the tragic incident. The accused professor, Samir Kumar Sahu, has been arrested by the police.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has a track record of jumping in quickly to gain political mileage whenever any disturbing incident or tragedy unfolds in BJP-ruled states and slips into hibernation when a similar incident takes place in Congress-ruled states. This incident is also no exception, as the Congress MP has blamed the ‘BJP ecosystem’ for the young student’s death. In an X post published on 15th July 2025, Gandhi claimed that the BJP is shielding the accused.

“The death of a daughter fighting for justice in Odisha is nothing less than a murder by the BJP’s system. That brave student raised her voice against sexual harassment – but instead of delivering justice, she was threatened, tormented, and repeatedly humiliated. Those who were supposed to protect her kept breaking her. As always, the BJP’s system continued to shield the accused – and forced an innocent daughter to set herself on fire. This is not suicide; it is an organized murder by the system. Modi ji, whether in Odisha or Manipur – the daughters of the nation are burning, breaking, and dying. And you? You remain silent. The country doesn’t need your silence; it needs answers. India’s daughters need safety and justice,” Gandhi posted.

ओडिशा में इंसाफ़ के लिए लड़ती एक बेटी की मौत, सीधे-सीधे BJP के सिस्टम द्वारा की गई हत्या है।



उस बहादुर छात्रा ने यौन शोषण के ख़िलाफ़ आवाज़ उठाई – लेकिन न्याय देने के बजाय, उसे धमकाया गया, प्रताड़ित किया गया, बार-बार अपमानित किया गया।



जिन्हें उसकी रक्षा करनी थी, वही उसे तोड़ते… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 15, 2025

On Wednesday (16th July), Rahul Gandhi said that he spoke to the victim’s father and expressed solidarity with him.

“Spoke with the father of the brave daughter who lost her life in the fight for justice in Balasore, Odisha. In his voice, I felt his daughter’s pain, dreams, and struggle. Assured him that the Congress Party and I stand with them at every step. What happened is not only inhuman and shameful, but a wound to the entire society. We will ensure in every way that the victim’s family receives full justice,” Gandhi posted.

ओडिशा के बालेश्वर में इंसाफ की लड़ाई में जान गंवाने वाली बहादुर बेटी के पिता से बात की। उनकी आवाज़ में बेटी का दर्द, सपना और संघर्ष सब महसूस किया।



उन्हें भरोसा दिलाया कि कांग्रेस पार्टी और मैं हर कदम पर उनके साथ हैं। जो हुआ वह अमानवीय और शर्मनाक ही नहीं, पूरे समाज का ज़ख्म है।… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 16, 2025

While the Congress leader is positioning himself and the Congress party as messiahs of the oppressed, people belonging to Congress’s student wing, NSUI, have been mocking the deceased victim. The social media posts by NSUI workers and self-declared Rahul Gandhi fans show that they mocked the victim due to her association with the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), saying that she made fake allegations of sexual harassment due to attendance shortage.

BJP accuses NSUI worker and Rahul Gandhi fan of harassing and pushing the student to commit suicide

Taking to X, BJP spokesperson Sanju Verma shared pictures of Sourav Behera, an NSUI worker and Rahul Gandhi fan, calling him an accused in the 20-year-old girl’s self-immolation. Verma suggested that the deceased victim was associated with the BJP’s student wing ABVP and claimed that the victim was being harassed by Behera.

“This is Sourav Behera of NSUI Sourav is an acolyte of Rahul Gandhi &like most Congressis, he is violently intolerant He is one of the key accused in tragic self-immolation case of student (ABVP) at FM College in Odisha He harassed victim, in collusion with HoD& Principal..Shame,” Verma posted.

This is Sourav Behera of NSUI



Sourav is an acolyte of Rahul Gandhi &like most Congressis,he is violently intolerant



He is one of the key accused in tragic self-immolation case of student (ABVP) at FM College in Odisha



He harassed victim,in collusion with HoD& Principal..Shame pic.twitter.com/T5ydaVYErJ — Sanju Verma (@Sanju_Verma_) July 15, 2025

The BJP leader shared another picture of Behera at an Odisha Congress event and alleged that Sourav Behera harassed and pushed the victim to commit suicide simply because she was affiliated with the ABVP.

“NSUI workers at Balasore in Odisha. Here you can see Sourav Behera, the accused, who pushed a 19 year old youngster into setting herself on fire simply because the victim was affiliated to ABVP, while the accused is from NSUI/Congress Has Rahul Gandhi condemned this Behera yet? No,” Verma said.

NSUI workers at Balasore in Odisha👇



Here you can see Sourav Behera,the accused,who pushed a 19 year old youngster into setting herself on fire simply because the victim was affiliated to ABVP,while the accused is from NSUI/Congress



Has Rahul Gandhi condemned this Behera yet?No pic.twitter.com/5d2VoqKvUI — Sanju Verma (@Sanju_Verma_) July 15, 2025

In a Facebook post, Sourav Behera wrote a sarcastic post mocking the victim, saying that the complaint of harassment is baseless and due to attendance shortage. “We won’t do classes, we will get into politics. If notice of Attendance Shortage is received, then you will drop to any level and bring allegations of harassing teachers and shine your politics. This is the work of the student union, which gives the slogan of knowledge, character, unity.”

Can anyone be more shameless than Rahul Gandhi?



– NSUI workers mocked the victim saying she made Fake allegations due to attendance shortage



– NSUI did her character assassination



– NSUI workers were partying with the Culprit.



And now @RahulGandhi blames BJP system? pic.twitter.com/rKOffhwG3H — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) July 15, 2025

Balasore student’s sexual harassment complaint, varsity’s inaction and the endless questions of the victim’s father

Notably, the student who committed self-immolation was studying in the second year of B.Ed in Fakir Mohan College in Balasore, Odisha. She had alleged that the Head of Department (HOD) was trying to sexually harass her. The student had also complained about this matter to the college principal. When no action was taken, the student committed self-immolation in the college itself on Saturday. She was 95 per cent burnt and was admitted to AIIMS in Bhubaneswar, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Meanwhile, the deceased victim’s father has alleged a conspiracy, saying that everyone pushed his daughter to end her life. He said that the accused professor, Samir Kumar Sah,u had two to four complaints against him. The victim’s father added that college authorities have asked him to wait for the internal committee report.

Calling his daughter’s death a “murder”, the victim’s father said, “Everyone together forced my daughter to die. Isn’t that murder? I believe it was a conspiracy because she used to raise her voice in college, and they didn’t like it.”

“Something must have happened inside…What happened inside? Why was she called in alone? Why wasn’t I or my son called?… I request the government to acknowledge that my daughter didn’t die, she was killed, and everyone should be charged with murder,” the victim’s father said, and further questioned why the girl tried to kill herself right after she came out of the Principal’s room.

The victim’s father has demanded the harshest punishment for those who abetted his daughter to end her life.

Reports say that the girl had complained to the internal complaints committee that Professor Samir Kumar Sahu had been seeking “favours” from her and threatening to ruin her academic prospects if she didn’t comply. No stern action was taken despite the committee’s assurance that action would be taken within seven days. Additionally, she had complained to the local police.

The higher education administration also suspended Dilip Ghosh, the college principal, for his inaction in the case after she attempted self-immolation. Principal Ghosh had said that the internal committee did not find any proof of sexual exploitation.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, has announced an ex gratia of Rs 20 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the victim’s family. The CM expressed grief over the incident and said, “I have personally instructed the officials concerned on this. The government stands firmly with the family.”

ଫକୀର ମୋହନ ସ୍ୱୟଂଶାସିତ ମହାବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟର ପୀଡ଼ିତା ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ମର୍ମାହତ। ସରକାରଙ୍କ ସମସ୍ତ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ନିର୍ବାହ ତଥା ବିଶେଷଜ୍ଞ ଡାକ୍ତରୀ ଦଳଙ୍କ ଅକ୍ଲାନ୍ତ ପରିଶ୍ରମ ସତ୍ତ୍ୱେ ପୀଡ଼ିତାଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ରକ୍ଷା ହୋଇପାରିଲା ନାହିଁ । ତାଙ୍କର ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ଏହି ଅପୂରଣୀୟ… — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) July 14, 2025

The Chief Minister has also been holding a series of meetings and has taken note of the action taken by the police so far, including professor Samir Kumar Sahu’s arrest.