Extremist goes on a stabbing spree outside Walmart store in US, injures 11 people: Here is what we know so far

The authorities have not yet confirmed the identity and background of the extremist involved in the mass stabbing incident.

OpIndia Staff
Michigan: 11 people stabbed outside Walmart store, extremist behind the attack detained
11 stabbed outside Walmart store in Michigan, extremist detained

11 people were injured in a mass stabbing incident at a Walmart store outside Traverse City in Michigan State of US on the evening of Saturday (26th July).

The incident occurred at around 6:00 pm, causing panic within the store. Police arrived immediately at the location and took the suspect into custody. He is currently behind bars.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation, assisted by Michigan State Police. Emergency responders immediately came to the scene after the attack. The store was cordoned off, and several police vehicles, ambulances, and fire engines were spotted outside. Witnesses told of a panic atmosphere as customers scurried for cover.

Michigan State Police confirmed the incident on X (formerly Twitter). They shared that the stabbing was at a Walmart store and that the suspect had been apprehended. “The suspect is in custody, details are limited at this time,” they said.

All victims sent to the hospital

As reported by The New York Times, Megan Brown, the Chief Communication Officer for Munson Healthcare, reported that all 11 injured people were taken to Munson Medical Centre in Traverse City. Six were critical and five were in serious condition late Saturday, she said.

Grand Traverse 911, in turn, took to Facebook that there is no current danger to the public. But they have requested that people avoid Walmart and surrounding areas since the investigation is still underway.

Walmart’s response to the incident

Joe Pennington, a Walmart spokesperson, indicated that the firm is assisting local law enforcement in their investigation. “We are cooperating with law enforcement and refer all questions to them,” he stated, according to the Associated Press.

Governor and federal response

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer expressed her dismay, stating, “Our thoughts are with the victims and the community shaken by this heinous act of violence.” She further stated that her office is in contact with law enforcement authorities.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said in a social media post that bureau officials were responding to “provide any necessary support.”

The authorities have not yet confirmed the identity and background of the suspect.

Traverse City is situated approximately 25 miles east of Sleeping Bear Dunes and features stunning views and a cherry festival.

