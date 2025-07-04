Friday, July 4, 2025
HomeWorld19-year-old American Ethan Guo flies his small aircraft to 6 different continents, gets detained...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

19-year-old American Ethan Guo flies his small aircraft to 6 different continents, gets detained by Chilean government for illegal entry into Antarctica

Guo started his "Flying Solo" journey in September 2023 to travel to all seven continents solo. The trip is also a fundraiser for cancer research, and he aims to raise $1 million.

Shriti Sagar
Image via US Weekly

A 19-year-old US pilot, Ethan Guo, who is on a mission to fly solo to every continent, is being held by Chilean authorities after flying into a Chilean-claimed section of Antarctica without permission.

Guo, who is also an Instagram social media influencer with more than one million followers, departed Punta Arenas, a city in southern Chile, last week. He was flying by himself in a Cessna 182Q aeroplane with registration N182WT. He had filed a flight plan indicating he would travel close to the city of Punta Arenas, but along the way, he diverted and flew directly to Antarctica instead.

Ethan Guo landed at Lieutenant Rodolfo Marsh Base, a Chilean airfield in the region of Antarctica. Chilean authorities say that Guo was not authorised to land there and that he provided false flight details. Cristian Crisosto Rifo, the Regional Prosecutor of the Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica region, mentioned that Guo’s act violated a number of national and international regulations and also threatened the safety of other flights.

Guo’s lawyer says that the teen did not mean to end up in Antarctica and only did so because he experienced technical issues during the flight. Prosecutors, however, say that he hides his true intentions from aviation officials.

Guo started his “Flying Solo” journey in September 2023 to travel to all seven continents solo. The trip is also a fundraiser for cancer research, and he aims to raise $1 million. His most recent post on Instagram was from the Philippines on June 24, and fans were eagerly awaiting an update since reports of his arrest came through.

On Wednesday, Guo finally posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “I’m alive, everyone, I’ll make an update soon.”

For now, Guo remains in the Chilean part of Antarctica and can’t leave until officials permit him to return to Punta Arenas. Even after that, a Chilean court has said he must stay in the country for 90 days while they investigate the case.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Shriti Sagar
Shriti Sagar
Shriti Sagar writes short, sharp, and verified content for fast-paced digital audiences. Trained in English Journalism at IIMC, she specializes in explainer packages, trending topics, and public interest content.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

PM Modi says Indians in Trinidad and Tobago are “messengers of a timeless civilisation”: Read how they arrived as indentured labourers and persisted through...

Rukma Rathore -

Congress celebrates one year of Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition, a year filled with more failures and controversies

Aditi -

MNS goons assault shopkeeper in Mumbai, Aaditya Thackeray sidesteps condemnation: Are language goons being used by some parties to regain political relevance?

Balendu Singh Angad -

Metro mess in Bengaluru: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya calls for a public push as yellow line faces fresh delays

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi carried Sarayu River water and a replica of Ram mandir to Trinidad and Tobago, read why this was not just a ceremonial...

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh witnesses 24 new rape cases in 9 days, 2.81 lakh complaints in less than a year, law and order situation deteriorates drastically under...

OpIndia Staff -

Doubling trade, defence cooperation, maritime security and more: What PM Modi’s visit to Ghana meant for both nations

Anmol Kumar -

Rajasthan: ‘No permission for Maharana Pratap Jayanti, but Muharram allowed?’ Hindu groups protest against permission granted for Tajiya procession in ASI-protected Kumbhalgarh Fort

OpIndia Staff -

Fact Check: Media claimed Uttar Pradesh has highest crime rate with 7.4 crimes per person citing imaginary NCRB report, while the state’s crime rate...

Praarabdh Raaya -

Digital scam in the digital age: How scamsters use various techniques to commit cybercrime and trap innocent people

Chandrani Das -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com