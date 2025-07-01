Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra suspended over a phone call: Border tensions, a leaked call, and global power plays that led to this moment

Paetongtarn’s attempt to leverage her family’s bond with Hun Sen, a tactic that worked for Thaksin, ignored Thailand’s transformed political landscape. In an era of hyper nationalism fueled by social media, informal diplomacy carries existential risks.

OpIndia Staff
Paetongtarn Shinawatra (Image-Bloomberg)

On 1st July, Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was suspended from office by Thailand’s Constitutional Court. This decision marks a dramatic escalation in the country’s political crisis.

The suspension stems directly from a leaked diplomatic phone call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen amid rising tensions along the border. The scandal exposed the fragile interplay between domestic politics, historical rivalries, and great-power competition in Southeast Asia.

The Immediate trigger: A diplomatic call gone wrong

The court suspended Paetongtarn pending an investigation into whether she violated constitutional ethics during a 15th June phone conversation intended to defuse military clashes with Cambodia. In the leaked recording, Paetongtarn referred to Hun Sen as “uncle” invoking her family’s ties and criticised a Thai army commander as an “opponent” seeking to “look tough”. ⁠She assured Hun Sen, “If there is anything you want, I will take care of it,” which critics interpreted as subordinating national interests. The call was leaked by Hun Sen himself. He shared the call with 80 Cambodian officials, amplifying domestic outrage in Thailand.

The backdrop: Thailand-Cambodia border tensions

The call occurred amid the worst Thailand-Cambodia tensions since 2011, ignited by a deadly border clash on 28th May,

•⁠ ⁠Roots in Colonial History: The 817-km-long border remains disputed due to unclear maps from the French colonial era. The Preah Vihear Temple (awarded to Cambodia by the ICJ in 1962) is a symbol of unresolved claims.
•⁠ Tit-for-Tat Escalation: Following the clashes, Cambodia banned Thai media, produce and fuel imports. Thailand barred tourists from crossing the land border and threatened to cut off Cambodia’s electricity.
•⁠ Diplomatic Divergence: Cambodia sought ICJ intervention, while Thailand insisted on bilateral talks, refusing third-party mediation.

Domestic politics: The Shinawatra curse strikes again

Paetongtarn’s suspension fits a pattern of judicial interventions against her family.

•⁠ ⁠Military-Monarchy Nexsus: Her criticism of the army crossed a “red line” in Thailand, where the military holds kingmaker power. Conservatives accused her of treason.
•⁠ ⁠Fragile Coalition: The scandal caused a key ally party to quit, reducing her government to a razor thin majority. Her approval rating plummeted from 30.9% to 9.2%.
•⁠ ⁠Paraller Family Crisis: Her father Thaksin—still the government’s “driving force” faced trial the same day for royal defamation, facing up to 15 years in prison.

Global Dynamics: ASEAN Weakness and Great-Power Games

The crisis reveals Southeast Asia’s vulnerability to external manipulation:

•⁠ ⁠ASEAN Paralysis: The bloc’s principle of non-interference has prevented mediation. Unlike 2011, no regional diplomat (like Indonesia’s then-Foreign Minister Marty Natalegawa) has stepped in.
•⁠ ⁠China’s Strategic Play: Cambodia’s reliance on Chinese military aid (including the Ream Naval Base) emboldened its stance. Beijing benefits from dividing ASEAN to consolidate its influence.
•⁠ ⁠U.S. Limitations: Washington retains ties with Thailand but lacks leverage in Cambodia, now firmly in China’s orbit.

What comes next: Scenarios for Thailand and the region

The suspension opens a period of profound uncertainty:

•⁠ Paetongtarn’s Fate⁠: The court has 15 days to review evidence. If removed, her deputy, Suriya Juangroongruangkit will become caretaker PM.
•⁠ ⁠Border Flashpoints: Military clashes could recur, especially near smuggling zones. Cambodia’s ICJ bid risks further isolating Thailand.
•⁠ ⁠Democratic Erosion: With Thaksin potentially jailed and Paetongtarn ousted, Thailand’s conservative establishment could regain full control, extending a cycle where no Shinawatra completes a term.

The unlearned lesson: When personal diplomacy backfires

Paetongtarn’s attempt to leverage her family’s bond with Hun Sen, a tactic that worked for Thaksin, ignored Thailand’s transformed political landscape. In an era of hyper nationalism fueled by social media, informal diplomacy carries existential risks. Her suspension underscores a brutal reality: in Southeast Asia, where colonial borders, great-power ambition, and military clout collide, domestic survival often trumps regional peace.

As deputy PM Suriya Juangroongruangkit takes temporary charge, Thailand’s democracy hangs in the balance and the thud of Paetongtarn’s fall echoes beyond its borders, a stark warning to leaders navigating the fault lines of history and power.

