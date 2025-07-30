In a significant diplomatic victory for India, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has officially named Lashkar-e-Taiba’s offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF) in its latest monitoring report on global terrorism. In the report published on 24th July, the UNSC has linked the group to the 22nd April Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 36th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, submitted to the 1267 Sanctions Committee, stated that TRF had twice claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam terrorist attack and even published a photograph of the attack site. The claim was, however, retracted four days later, with no other group claiming responsibility since.

Source: UNSC

The inclusion comes despite Pakistan’s strenuous efforts to distance itself from TRF and have its name removed. Notably, Pakistan, a UNSC member, had earlier succeeded in excluding the group’s mention from an April press statement by the Council. However, the Monitoring Team report, prepared by consensus, marked a clear global rejection of Pakistan’s narrative.

Member states link TRF to Lashkar-e-Taiba

The report also carried the views of several member states on TRF’s operational links with the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba. According to the UNSC document, one state said that the Pahalgam attack “could not have happened without LeT’s support”, while another directly called TRF synonymous with LeT. Only one state, likely Pakistan, disputed this by claiming that LeT is defunct, a claim flatly contradicted by both evidence and ground realities.

Notably, these observations came after India’s classified briefings to the committee in April and May, which provided details of TRF’s emergence as a proxy to LeT and its increasing involvement in cross-border terrorism under a rebranded identity.

Pakistan’s plausible deniability under strain

Pakistan has repeatedly denied the fact that groups like TRF or the People Against Fascist Front are floated under neutral-sounding names to mask the involvement of banned outfits like LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). However, the inclusion of TRF in an official UNSC monitoring report has now challenged Pakistan’s stance.

Earlier, Pakistan had bragged in its National Assembly about getting TRF’s name dropped from the UNSC press statement. The Monitoring Team report, however, now holds more weight than press notes, as it has formed the basis for future sanctions deliberations.

With this mention, India has moved a step closer to securing UN sanctions against TRF. The next round of deliberations will take place at the UNSC’s Sanctions Committee, where India is pushing for the group’s designation as a global terrorist entity. If successful, this would block international funding, arms supply, and travel access for TRF operatives and affiliates, while further isolating Pakistan diplomatically.

Notably, this is the first time since 2019 that LeT and its affiliates have been directly named in a UNSC terrorism monitoring report, pointing towards a renewed international recognition of Pakistan-backed terror in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking in Parliament, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had already highlighted Pakistan’s attempt to prevent TRF’s mention in official UNSC communications. The release of the Monitoring Team’s report now stands as vindication of India’s diplomatic efforts, by putting on record the role of the Pakistan-based group in cross-border terrorism.