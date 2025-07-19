Saturday, July 19, 2025
UP Islamic conversion racket: Jalaluddin posed as RSS member, used PM Modi’s photo on letterhead to lure and convert minor Hindu girls to Islam

In his bid to feign authenticity, Chhangur Baba alias Jalaluddin posed as an RSS member and used PM Modi's photo on fake letterheads to gain trust of unsuspecting Hindu girls and carry out Islamic conversions.

OpIndia Staff
Image via Oneindia

Jalaluddin Shah, the main accused in the Balrampur Islamic conversion racket, busted in Uttar Pradesh, also known as Chhangur Baba, used clever tricks to hide his real identity. According to investigators, he pretended to be a senior leader of an RSS-affiliated group and even used Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo on the group’s letterhead to make it look official.

He was made the general secretary (Awadh region) of a group called Bharat Pratikarth Seva Sangh. This group was run by another accused of the racket named Eidul Islam. Investigators believe the group’s name was purposely chosen to make it sound like it was linked to the RSS. Islam even set up a fake office in Nagpur, the headquarters of the RSS, to make the organisation appear more genuine.

During meetings with government officials and political leaders, Jalaluddin and Islam also used the names of well-known RSS leaders to gain trust and support. Jalaluddin, a spiritual leader from Balrampur, was arrested earlier this month for running a large-scale Islamic conversion network. He mainly targeted minor girls from poor families.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has also filed an FIR against him. They claim he was planning to set up a terrorist training centre using foreign funds. Reports say he received over ₹500 crore from foreign countries, including Gulf nations and possibly Pakistan.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is looking into the financial angle. Jalaluddin is said to own property worth over ₹100 crore in UP and Maharashtra, much of it on encroached land. 

So far, the ED has found ₹60 crore involved in money laundering, linked to 22 bank accounts. They also found documents showing he bought a property called Ranwal Greens in Mumbai and has links to a Panama-based company called Logos Marine.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

