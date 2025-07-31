Dear Donald Trump, if Pakistan made you believe they have oil and friendship to sell US, you are in for another very expensive disappointment

United States President Donald Trump has announced a 25 percent tariff and an additional penalty on India for buying Russian crude oil and military equipment. On 31st July, he also penalized six Indian companies and claimed they were involved in Iranian petrochemical trade which contravened his Executive Order 13846.

“The Iranian regime continues to fuel conflict in the Middle East to fund its destabilising activities. Today, the United States is taking action to stem the flow of revenue that the regime uses to support terrorism abroad, as well as to oppress its own people,” White House declared.

Any property owned by these firms or controlled by Unites States individuals is blocked as a result of the sanctions. Furthermore, a business or entity that owns 50% or more of another barred person or company is blocked by the sanction.

On the other hand, the United States and Pakistan have reached an agreement wherein Washington will assist Islamabad in developing its oil reserves and decrease tariffs for the latter. “We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership. Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling oil to India some day,” he gleefully added on Truth Social.

It is clear that the Trump administration,

which refers to India as its ally on certain days and then behaves in a completely contrary manner on others, is frustrated with the Modi government. But what could be the reason? Notably, India has repeatedly refused to follow their lead on international conflicts, particularly the Russia-Ukraine conflict and adopts an independent foreign policy that caters to its own interests.

Now, the US which was once the sole superpower in the world and dictated terms to every nation according to its fancies and desires, cannot tolerate this insubordination. They are unable to comprehend the concept of sharing power and authority on a global stage with others in a multipolar world, of which India is a crucial participant.

Therefore, the “Big Bully,” under the leadership of a megalomaniac, is feeling uneasy and is trying to intimidate New Delhi into compliance. However, the latter’s defiance must come across as a tight slap in the face.

Trump’s new found love for Islamabad

Predictably, not every country has the spine to stand up to the US and India’s neighbour, the terror-ridden center otherwise referred to as Pakistan, has a prolonged history of aligning with American interests in the region for foreign funds.

During the trial of Aimal Kansi (Pakistani terrorist) a US attorney aptly remarked, “Pakistanis can even sell their mothers for a few dollars,” in 2011 and the nation has consistently met the expectations of their American overlords. A fact that has been acknowledged and labeled as “dirty work for the US and the West” by Pakistan.

Image via Dawn

Nonetheless, this does not imply that they have not deceived their masters under the guise of providing assistance in the “War on Terror,” while simultaneously harboring their enemies, including Osama bin Laden, in Pakistan after receiving billions of dollars from Washington.

The reason for this is that the relationship between the Islamic Republic and terrorism resembles that of a mother and child, perpetually connected by an unsevered umbilical cord. Ironically, the same was noted by none other than Trump who now appears to have developed a unique fondness for the country in his heart.

“We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting. It is time for Pakistan to demonstrate its commitment to civilisation, order, and to peace,” he highlighted in August 2017.

He threatened to cut off billions of dollars in aid to Pakistan in 2018 and added that the US has provided the nation with over $33 billion over the past 15 years, calling it a “safe haven to the terrorists” US forces “hunt in Afghanistan.” The outraged president charged, “They have given us nothing but lies and deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools.”

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

Trump, who is not known for his consistent stance on issues and stable policies, has unexpectedly discovered a new ally in Pakistan. Their deteriorating relations were intriguingly revitalized after “Operation Sindoor” amid which New Delhi dismissed Trump’s bogus assertions of mediation while Islamabad welcomed them.

Popular Indian journalist Shiv Aroor observed the same and wrote that India might have executed something (a significant plan or stratgy) that is privy only to President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Air Chief AP Singh, Director General Air Operations (DGAO) AK Bharti and a fighter pilot. “Nothing else explains Trump’s mood changing this absurdly after the operation, ” he outlined.

I don’t know why I’m reading this as proof that India did something between May 7-10 that only Trump, Modi, Air Chief AP Singh, DGAO Bharti & a fighter pilot know about.



Nothing else explains Trump’s mood changing this absurdly after Op Sindoor. pic.twitter.com/UCRZgT3JOo — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) July 31, 2025

Pakistan’s incriminating confessions

While Trump, like all his predecessors, is attempting to establish a convenient relationship with the terrorist state, its top leaders and officials have repeatedly admitted that jihad and terrorism are not only fostered but also celebrated and encouraged within their territory.

From the glorification of notorious terrorists such as Jalaluddin Haqqani, Osama bin Laden and Ayman al-Zawahiri to the revelation of how Kashmiri youth were trained in terrorist camps there and the housing of major terrorist organizations, Pakistanis have openly admitted to their heinous crimes before the world. President Parvez Musharraf’s interviews with Pakistan’s media are proof of it.

Moreover, the national assembly of the country is known to designate terrorists as shaheeds (martyrs) and congratulate the nation for terror attacks in India. “For Pakistanis across the globe, it was an embarrassing moment when the Americans came and killed Osama bin Laden at Abottabad, martyred him,” Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi lamented in 2011 while addressing the house.

Former Minister of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan Fawad Chaudhry declared, “Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke mara hai wahaan pe. Pulwama main jo humari kamyabi hai, woh Imran Khan ki leadership mein is Qaum ki kamyabi hai (We entered India and killed. Our success in Pulwama, under the leadership of Imran Khan, is a victory of our community),” in their national assembly in 2020.

He then boasted, “Uske hissedar aap aur hum sab hai (all of us are party to it).” Pakistan’s Air Chief Marshall commented, “If Pakistan’s land, skies, or waters are threatened, there will be no compromise. We tried to convey this with our tactical brilliance in Pulwama (terror attack) and now we’ve shown our strategic skills too,” in a press coneference during “Operation Sindoor.”

More importantly, there exists a substantial amount of incriminating evidence indicating Islamabad’s involvement in various terrorist attacks, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks, 2019 Pulwama terror attack and the recent Pahalgam terror assault where Hindu tourists were shot-dead after identifying their religion, among several other.

However, the country merely pays lip service and accuses India of failing to provide “sufficient evidence” to protect its proxies from accountability. The Islamic Republic’s hand in glove association with terrorism was the reason it was placed on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) list before eventual removal in 2022.

US and Pakistan: A toxic love story

The relationship between Pakistan and the United States is primarily founded on convenience as a bankrupt nation which depends on others for financial doll outs is effectively acting as a mercenary or, more accurately, a servant in return for dollars.

Hilariously, this could be the only occasion where Washington is interested in a country’s oil without delivering US-style democracy as it understands that the latter is already a vassal state. Additionally, the odds of the US locating more wanted terrorists in Pakistan are far greater than the likelihood of finding oil reserves there.

Trump was unable to “Make America Great Again,” yet he is certainly assisting Pakistan in making a fool of the nation for the umpteenth time by succumbing to the latter’s ploy.

On the flip side, this offers a perfect opportunity for Pakistan which has previously siphoned off billions from the US while shielding terrorists, whom, as Trump accurately stated, American forces were trying to find in Afghanistan.

The two nations resemble toxic partners who, in an ideal scenario, should stay away from each other, however, their toxicity acts as a binding force that draws them together and pollutes everything around them.

However, it is not just about their self-serving connections as it also involves India which has apparently angered Trump by refusing to submit to his demands. He aims to irate New Delhi with his proximity to Pakistan and could even utilize Islamabad as a bargaining chip. Certainly, there could be numerous others layers to this that others might not be aware of.

The hypocrisy is also strikingly evident as Trump wants to penalize India for its connections with Russia, yet he remains unconcerned about Pakistan and China’s profound ties.

It is important to note that Trump has previously commended President Vladimir Putin and has shown a strong interest in improving relations with Moscow. Contrarily, he has maintained a highly anti-Beijing stance and recently engaged in a significant tariff dispute with them.

Conclusion

The ultimate conclusion drawn from these developments is that there are no reliable friends or allies in global diplomacy, specifically not the United States. As Henry Kissinger, former US Secretary of State rightly stated, “It may be dangerous to be America’s enemy, but to be America’s friend is fatal.”

Furthermore, the United States and Pakistan share more similarities than differences. Both nations exploit others and each other for their own selfish interests. Perhaps this is the reason they consistently find themselves in the same camp despite various circumstances. Meanhwile, Trump’s constant mention of India in conversations about Pakistan indicates his desperation.

However, India stands as a strong, independent and thriving nation that has charted its own course in global diplomacy and refuses to follow anyone else. The same has annoyed Washington leading to Trump’s astonishing praises, invitations and softness towards Pakistan. As expected, Pakistan being the shrewd and nefarious nation that it is, has been masterfully playing to its US audience.