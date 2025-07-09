Wednesday, July 9, 2025
US: Woman handcuffed 6-year-old son and let a Pit Bull tear apart his throat for refusing to clean up the dog’s faeces with bare hands, gets 19 years in prison

OpIndia Staff
Angelina (C), Robert and Taylor.
Angelina (centre), Robert and Taylor. (Source: Deccan Herald)

A woman in Ohio in the USA has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for getting a dog to attack her 6-year-old son in August last year. 28-year-old Angelina Williams, mother of the boy who suffered a torn throat from the pit bull attack, has been sentenced to 19 years and a maximum of 23.5 years in prison by Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas. Judge Dave Stimpert of Ashland County Common Pleas Court chastised the mother as he imposed the term.

The judge stated that she allowed her son to be used as the animal’s “chew toy.” Her indictment revealed that Williams punished the little guy for refusing to pick up dog feces in the yard with his bare hands by handcuffing him around the wrists and ankles. The youngster slipped and fell to the ground as she was tying him to a chair with rope and the pit bull dog viciously attacked him.

It clamped down on his throat and wouldn’t let go which caused him to sustain severe neck lacerations. The dog belonged to her uncle and the owner of the house Robert Michalski Junior. After the incident, he promptly left the scene with his pet to prevent it from being taken away from him. The victim miraculously recovered completely.

The incident transpired in August 2024 while the kid and his elder sister were visiting their mother because she lost their custody in 2019. The judge was informed by an Ashland County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office lawyer that Williams had brought her 8-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son, to spend time in Ohio’s Savannah in the south of Cleveland. However, she began disciplining children with handcuffs and ropes during the stay and even shared a picture of her daughter in handcuffs on social media.

The boy and his sister are residing together in the care of a legal custodian where they are receiving appropriate support and protection, authorities said.

Days before her trial began in May, Williams pleaded guilty to four counts of child endangerment, obstruction of justice, possession of criminal instruments and kidnapping. The 361 days she has been imprisoned without bond since her arrest in August of last year will be deducted from her sentence.

Judge Stimpert pronounced, “That dog tried to rip out his throat. To see the pictures of the bruising around his eyes and his face from the force and the pressure that dog put on his throat, and then to see the wounds on his neck, I’m not sure that there are words that adequately describe it.”

During her video appearance from the Ashland County Jail, Williams attested to the veracity of these facts. A $300,000 bond was imposed on her. “I feel like that’s high. I feel like the dog’s not even my dog, the cuffs aren’t even my cuffs. I didn’t even know that the cuffs were illegal or anything was wrong with it. My uncle told me that it was ok and I never meant any harm, I really didn’t,” she claimed during her trial.

Michalski was also found guilty on several crimes for his role in the attack along with another man named Taylor Marvin-Brown, who authorities informed was a lover of Williams. The two shackled the young boy by the wrists and ankles to discipline him. 

Later this month, their sentencing is scheduled. Williams will serve her time at the Ohio State Reformatory for Women after being moved from the Ashland County Jail.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

